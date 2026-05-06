Hotel Worker Shows How They Make Eggs For Guests & Now People Are Rethinking Ever Eating Them Again

There's nothing quite like a hotel breakfast. Guests will usually pile their plates high with the multitude of offerings, but the star of the show is always the eggs.

However, people are questioning all their life choices, thanks to hotel employee Elizabeth Emmert, who shared the exact process for how the hotel she works at prepares eggs for guests. Let's just say if there's a buffet and you're lucky enough to see an omelet station, stick to those eggs only.

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Employee shows how hotels make eggs for guests & now people are rethinking if they ever want to eat them again.

In Emmert's TikTok video, she showed how she prepares eggs for the guests. To start, the pre-cooked eggs had to be defrosted. Putting them in the microwave, Emmert started warming them up. Once warmed, she pulled them from the microwave and cut them out of the plastic their plastic container.

Right away, the eggs looked incredibly unappealing. Both spongy and watery, Emmert mashed them up so they would look scrambled. And that was it. Emmert had successfully prepared the eggs that were going to be served to the guests. In the comments section, though, people were thoroughly disgusted by the entire cooking process.

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Some admitted they would be skipping eggs entirely on their next trip, and others joked they had completely lost their appetite for eggs altogether. There were others who pointed out that none of the hotels they had ever stayed at had ever cooked the eggs like that, but agreed that the way Emmert had to prepare the eggs at the hotel she worked at was quite unsettling.

Many hotels are actually starting to get rid of their free breakfast options altogether.

If the video turned your stomach, you're not alone, but it might not be a concern you even have to worry about on your next stay because many chains are starting to rethink breakfast altogether. According to CNBC, last year, Hyatt Hotels removed free breakfast from 40 of its properties.

At the same time, Holiday Inn, owned by IHG, adopted a new breakfast buffet model instead of traditional à la carte options. It was a cost-cutting decision since everything is expensive, and fewer people are even going on vacation anymore.

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Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Among guests who indulge in hotel food and beverages during their stay, an estimated 78% eat breakfast in the hotel, according to the 2025 JD Power North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. It now seems that, thanks to Emmert's TikTok video, people are starting to wonder whether their insistence on hotel breakfast might be entirely misplaced.

Sure, it's possible that most hotels don't prepare their eggs in a microwave, but the idea that it might be a possibility is enough to make people wonder whether it wouldn't be so bad to find breakfast outside their hotel.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.