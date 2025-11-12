Guests Horrified After Seeing How A Hotel Worker Was Cleaning Their Bed Sheets

Staying at a hotel often means giving the employees the benefit of the doubt that everything has been freshly washed and cleaned for your stay. Unfortunately, guests at a hotel in Fargo, North Dakota, were simply minding their business when they caught sight of a staff member cleaning their sheets using a rather unconventional method that proved cleanliness might not be a top priority for the establishment.

The laundry method, which involved what appeared to be staff cleaning the sheets in the hotel hot tub, rightfully sparked outrage. The family who took the video explained to news outlets that they were stunned, proving that when you're visiting a hotel, you should probably take the utmost caution, especially when it comes to the bed sheets.

Guests were horrified after seeing how a hotel worker was cleaning their bed sheets.

According to Valley News Live, an investigation is currently underway by the Environmental Health Division at Fargo Cass Public Health after an employee was allegedly caught soaking hotel bed sheets in the hot tub reserved for guests. A family witnessed the entire event during their stay at Expressway Suites, telling the news outlet that they watched an employee dump sheets into the hot tub and mix them around with a broom.

"At first, I thought maybe the hot tub was down, the drain was broken, they were trying to soak up the water, but then he started adding more in there, and I was like, what is going on?" guest Alex Kenmille said, recording the entire debacle and posting it on social media. "That’s disgusting, like, are you kidding? Are we sleeping on those sheets? I was really disgusted."

The guests contacted hotel management about their cleanliness practices.

In a recorded phone call with staff, an employee claimed that the sheets were put in the hot tub to remove stains. Hotel management, who declined to go on camera with Valley News Live, alleged in a face-to-face conversation that it's a last-resort practice for stained sheets that are planning to be thrown out.

"The sheets are put into the hot tub, and it gets out tiny little stains, then the hot tub is drained. It is really heavily cleaned by a huge deep cleaner," the anonymous employee stated. They claimed that this practice is typically done after pool hours, and the employee seen in the video was talked to about doing it in front of guests.

Hot tubs are notoriously a breeding ground for bacteria. Add to that the fact that they aren't meant to be used as washing machines, and it feels like a violation of health codes on so many levels. I wouldn't want to sleep in the sheets or soak in the hot tub at this place.

There are definitely surfaces in a hotel room that guests should make sure they're cleaning on their own, according to Travel + Leisure, including hotel room phones, remotes, and switches; the sheets shouldn't be on that list. This incident, however, really drives home the point that bringing a travel-size Lysol spray with you to ensure that the bed sheets are disinfected might not be such a bad thing either.

