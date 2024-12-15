Employee With Family Financial Support Resigns After 6 Months Of Full-Time Work — ‘I Am Just Too Much Of A Free Bird For This Grind’

Most would agree that working full-time isn’t easy. However, they would also say that it's necessary for survival in our capitalist society.

One woman said she wasn’t cut out for working full-time, but unlike the majority of Americans, she had the financial support of her family to fall back on — something she took full advantage of.

The employee resigned after 6 months of full-time work.

"I tried to do the right thing and work full-time," the woman wrote in a Reddit post. "I have been at it [for] 6 months. But it’s just too much."

The woman shared that for eight years, she "got by" with just a side hustle but recently decided it was time for a career change that allowed her to use her degree.

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

“I finally landed a hybrid job, and I thought primarily working from home would be the trick, but it’s still exhausting,” she admitted. "I hate the endless meetings, corporate [BS], subtle bullying over nothing because you realize other people are just as miserable as you."

She lamented that she doesn't have the energy to be creative, pursue hobbies, or spend time with friends because she is so drained after her 9 to 5 — which she claimed was more accurately an 8 to 5.

“I sit like a lump in front of the TV filled with existential dread, wondering if this is what I’m relegated to for the next several decades,” she wrote. “Sure, I could pivot to a company that is less toxic, but they will still be taking my most precious commodity: time.”

While many people are unable to quit their jobs, the Redditor has the financial support of her family to help her.

“I decided I’m resigning and going back to my side hustle one day a week and getting a part-time job where I only have to work two days during the week,” she shared. “I am fortunate that I also have family help so I am in a position to do this.”

"I am just shocked that most of the world has to go through this," she continued. "It has been eye-opening."

Many people took issue with the worker’s flippancy in talking about how difficult a full-time job is when she didn’t even need one.

“We are all like you, the difference is we have no one to finance us to work only part-time,” one user wrote.

"The vast majority of people wouldn't be in the workforce if it wasn't necessary," another commenter added. "Food and shelter needs are pretty motivating."

Full-time employment is far from perfect, but often necessary.

Investopedia pointed out that full-time workers often don’t have time for some of the more important and fulfilling parts of life.

“Studies show that full-time workers tend to feel worn out, due to insufficient time needed to exercise, enjoy the sunny outdoors, and generally commit to a healthy lifestyle,” they said.

Nobody wants to spend the majority of their time working, but unfortunately, is largely necessary for most individuals. After all, rent and bills won't pay themselves, and groceries certainly won't magically appear.

The average person does not have the financial support of their family to depend on. Therefore, they are responsible for making their own money and their own way in the world — no matter how much they detest working full-time.

