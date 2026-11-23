Talking to yourself out loud might seem strange, but for people who do it often, it's just a normal part of life.

Self-talk is how people regulate their emotions and achieve their goals. It doesn't mean someone is lonely when they do this. In fact, talking to themselves gives way to some very emotionally healthy habits.

Emotionally healthy habits people have when they talk to themselves out loud

1. They're motivated and inspire themselves on a daily basis

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People who talk aloud to themselves aren't always having a one-sided conversation. They might open a book and read the words, even though no one is around but them to hear it. They may stand in front of a mirror to hype themselves up.

It's a strange thing for other people to witness, but self-talk can actually be extremely motivational. In fact, a 2018 study found that when basketball players used self-talk in competitive situations, it helped them regulate themselves and stay motivated.

When others are their own biggest critic, these folks make it a point to inspire themselves to always do better and be better. They can find something motivating about any situation.

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2. They're good at working through their emotions

You might pass by a person talking to themselves and without any context think "that person must be losing their mind." But they're just figuring out how they feel in real time.

As a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests, self-talk greatly benefits people who suffer from anxiety. When they speak to themselves in the third person, they're able to process their emotions and reduce their stress levels.

And according to psychology experts Leonard A. Jason and Vernita Perkins, "Self-talk serves as the internal dialogue that influences our perceptions and emotions... individuals can evaluate their beliefs and assumptions more effectively, leading to improved problem-solving skills and enhanced emotional regulation." Advertisement

It can be hard for these people to open up to others, so instead, they reflect in their own company.

3. They comfort themselves in hard times

Someone using self-talk may do so as a coping mechanism. They might feel lonely or are trying to work through grief, and this is how they work through their feelings.

Clinical psychologist Savana Howe explains that "verbalizing emotions can make them feel more manageable, almost like you're giving yourself the support a friend would." And she's right.

Even if a person doesn't have someone they can rely on in rough patches, they still have themselves. And by speaking out loud about their feelings, they're acting as their own therapist in a way.

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4. They reflect on what they say before they say it

People who talk to themselves are better at thinking things through before verbalizing it. In a heated conversation, they think carefully about how they're going to respond. Their aim is to diffuse the situation, not worsen it.

This habit of choosing words carefully before acting is quite a useful skill. It means this person is self-aware, and can see things from all perspectives.

5. They're not afraid to speak their mind

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There's nothing wrong with speaking your mind and voicing your opinions. For people who talk aloud to themselves, even though they're verbalizing their emotions, they're also not afraid to say what they think.

Of course, they pause before speaking, which therapist John Amodeo points out is essential to figuring out what's really going on inside us. But they make sure they're in a safe space before expressing how they feel.

6. They're extremely independent and make decisions for themselves

Independent people do things for themselves and rarely ask for help from others. For people who self-talk, they deal with their problems on their own and make choices after carefully thinking about it.

"Talking out loud helps people work through their thoughts... This is a healthy problem-solving tactic. There have been studies that show when people talk through what they've just experienced, they're more likely to learn from it and understand it," internal medicine doctor Sanjay Ponkshe says.

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So, because they can solve problems by working through them out loud, it's much easier to make important decisions. They've learned to trust their own judgment instead of relying on others.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.