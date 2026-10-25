Truly Unbothered People Rarely Spend Time Doing 6 Emotionally Exhausting Things

When people are all too serious about everything, they wish they could be totally carefree and unfazed.

Being unbothered is as simple as changing your mindset, People like this refuse to emotionally exhaust themselves and start focusing on staying grounded.

Unbothered people have time for these emotionally exhausting things:

1. Trying to control what they can't

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There's no point in trying to control things that are out of your control. That's just how life works. When we try to control things we can't, we're going to be met with disappointment, while draining our mental and emotional energy.

By fixating on that lack of control, it can cause us to neglect ourselves. So, "Instead of focusing on things that we can't control or influence, we need to focus on what we can control and learn to accept what we can't," licensed psychotherapist Sharon Martin suggested.

2. Snapping at others

When someone loses their cool, it's very hurtful to the person on the receiving end. But it can also make the person who snapped feel guilty. The person that was snapped at didn't deserve that, even if there was no intention to cause harm. But now, everyone in the situation is hurt.

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Though being easily angered can stem from childhood experiences, unbothered people are completely focused on relaxing and communicating. And those two things can prevent them from unleashing their emotions at the wrong time.

3. Bottling up their emotions

Unbothered people don't hold their feelings inside because they have proper emotional regulation skills. They respond with thoughtfulness and maturity when faced with challenging circumstances, and let their feelings out in a healthy way.

If other people can't handle it, they know that it's not their responsibility to worry. Their feelings are always valid, and if someone is offended by their emotions, they quickly move on.

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4. Purposefully entering stressful environments

Entering a stressful environment can trigger some people right away. They may go to a family dinner where they know there will be tension or buy a coffee at a cafe they know their ex frequents.

But unbothered people simply don't have time for such exhausting situations. They understand the importance of saying no and taking control of their environment.

5. Dwelling on negative thoughts

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Dwelling on negative thoughts can really bring a person down. But unbothered, confident people don't live in that negativity. They're mentally strong and let those thoughts pass right through.

The human brain has evolved to react strongly to negative things, making them feel more intense as a result. But carefree people don't want to waste a single moment stuck in bad experiences.

6. Not keeping their boundaries clear

Keeping your boundaries clear is the best way to stay unbothered. Setting boundaries lets other people know what you will or won't tolerate, and it's their responsibility to respect the line you've drawn.

Whereas unhappy people will let others walk all over them, a composed and calm person won't let that slide. They set their boundaries once, and then won't feel the need to further justify their decision.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture topics, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies. Lyss has over six years of writing and social media experience.