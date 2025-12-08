After An 88-Year-Old Veteran Explained Why He Has No Choice But To Work Full-Time, He Got The Surprise Of His Life

An 88-year-old veteran got the surprise of his life after opening up about the reason why he was forced to come out of retirement and start working again. Ed Bambas caught the attention of an Australian influencer named Sam Weidenhofer, who is known for making content revolving around helping people who are in need.

In a TikTok video, Bambas was seen working at a Meijer grocery store in Michigan. He explained to Weidenhofer that, despite his desire to retire again and spend the rest of his days doing what he wants, his financial circumstances have prevented him from doing so. But thankfully, he received the greatest surprise ever after the video went viral.

An 88-year-old veteran explained why he has no choice but to work full-time.

In Weidenhofer's video, Bambas was seen working his shift at the grocery store chain when he was approached by the content creator. Urged to tell his story, Bambas explained that he originally retired from General Motors in 1999 but was forced to return to the workforce over a decade later after losing his wife following a long illness.

Bambas said that while he owned his home at the time of his retirement, he lost his pension when General Motors went bankrupt in 2012, and struggled to keep up with his late wife Joan's medical bills before and after her death in 2018.

"Once my wife died, I didn't have enough income to pay for this place or all the other bills I had accumulated because of my wife's illness," Bambas told WXYZ. "It wasn't hard for me to do it because I knew I had to do it. I'm fortunate God gave me a good enough body to be strong enough to stand there for eight, eight and a half hours a day."

In an interview with NBC News, Weidenhofer said that he initially found Bambas after posting on Facebook that he was in Detroit and wanted to share someone's story. Bambas became extremely emotional while describing the fact that he'd lost his house and was struggling financially.

A GoFundMe campaign was immediately started to help Bambas with his financial struggles.

Within four days of the GoFundMe campaign being created, people had donated more than $1.5 million, and now, the total is close to $1.7 million. Weidenhofer said he plans on presenting Bambas with the money in a ceremony, which is still being finalized.

"Despite everything, Ed shows up every day with quiet dignity, strength, and perseverance," the fundraiser's description reads. "His story is a stark reminder that too many of our seniors, especially veterans, face incredible challenges just to survive."

"I just wanted to give him a chance to retire, you know? At least have some comfort. At first, I thought maybe there would be a little bit of support, but to see how much? It's record-breaking," Weidenhofer added. "I just try to be myself, with one exception. I think my wife sits on my shoulder and helps me do the right thing," Bambas told WXYZ. "I try very hard to go to her gravesite every day and say hi... It helps me get through my day — it really does."

It's a heartwarming reality that Bambas no longer has to worry about his financial struggles and can peacefully retire and enjoy the rest of his days comfortably. Moments like this can serve as such a good reminder that there are still good people in this world who are more than willing to help out where it's needed.

