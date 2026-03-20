Man Believes He Has The Answer For Why Millennials Don't Appear To Be Visibly Aging At The Same Rate As Older Generations

Millennial Jess Greenwood posted a video explaining her theory about why people in her generation don’t seem to be aging quite like those before them. She attributed it to something about patriarchal oppression and the liberation from the powers that be, kind of thing.

In response to that video, however, a man named Bui shared that he actually knows the real reason why millennials aren’t aging as rapidly, and the reason might actually be somewhat similar to what the woman’s original argument was.

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The man claimed that millennials aren’t visibly aging as quickly because they’re depressed.

He started off his video by first explaining why boomers might actually just look older than they should, saying, “We know that boomers smoke, which ages the skin.” According to WebMD, “Smoking chronically deprives the skin of oxygen and nutrients.” So yeah, that has something to do with it. That can result in a loss of elasticity, the development of wrinkles and lines, and even changes in skin tone.

Although Bui is making a massive generalization by claiming that all boomers smoke, he’s also entirely joking, as next up, he said that “we know that Gen Z vapes,” referring to another generalization that came as a result of the sweeping E-cigarette bans that the FDA has been making over the last several years.

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Smoking and vaping, nicotine consumption in general, is very popular in the United States. But not quite as popular as depression among millennials, according to Bui. “And, millennials? Millennials have depression, so we’re indoors all day, and we don’t let the sunlight age our skin,” he asserted. “So, we look great on the outside, we’re dead on the inside.”

Although Bui’s lighthearted demeanor and joking attitude make it seem like this is all for fun, he actually makes a very good point: Millennials are depressed.

Millennials are and have been struggling with depression.

PerfectWave | Shutterstock

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Business Insider published a scorchingly hot article in October 2020 that talked about this very phenomenon, and research has confirmed Bui's assertion. The article talked about job burnout, the COVID-19 crisis, loneliness, and all-around mental health struggles without the ability or opportunities to get help. Six years later, things… really haven’t gotten much better.

“Our [diets] are made up of Dino nuggets, Lunchables, and hot pockets. All [those] preservatives [are] also preserving our youth,” Bui wrote in the comments, sitting among a plethora of other comments reiterating many of the same problems and issues.

Money is tight, the workforce and income growth have stagnated, burnout is still very much an issue, we can’t afford anything, and the future just seems all the bleaker as I stare at milk prices over $5. As a fellow zillennial, I sympathize with Bui and the 21,000 people who commented on his post.

“We can’t afford houses, so we buy skincare instead,” someone commented, as someone else wrote, “Literally the no sun + emotional support water bottle combo is ELITE.”

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A 2023 American Psychological Association survey found that 70% of millennials in the 35 to 44 age group said "it’s harder to connect with people today than in the past," and 65% said, "they wish someone would check in with them more frequently." It's not a secret that millennials are and have been struggling when it comes to their mental health, but as the survey found, Gen Z is following in their footsteps. The lack of connection and community isn't making it much better.

Untreated depression can result in a slew of health issues, including obesity-related cardiovascular disease and even neurological changes to the brain that can permanently impact memories and cognitive function. Sure, it's funny to categorize an entire cohort as youthful because they never go outside, but wrinkle-free skin is not a boon when you're talking about depression.

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Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and relationships.