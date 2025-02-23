Struggling DoorDash Driver Says The Company Expected Her To Cover Customer's $260 Grocery Order Due To A Technical Error

If you're a dasher, you would expect the DoorDash company to be able to provide the money needed to complete your grocery order, right? Well, apparently, that's too much to ask for. DoorDash driver Jennifer Flesner shared how DoorDash expected her to pay for a customer's order after a technical error occurred.

A struggling DoorDash driver said she was expected to pay for a customer's $260 grocery order after a technical error.

"DoorDash wants me, a single mom with literally $10 to my name, to come up with $300 to pay for this lady's order and then they would reimburse me, are you kidding me?" Flesner said frustratedly.

Advertisement

In a video that accumulated over 3.8 million views, she explained that she shopped for two hours to get 75 items that cost $260, but when she went to check out with the DoorDash card given to workers to pay with, it was declined. Flesner called DoorDash support, requesting that they put the money on the card. Instead, they asked her to complete the transaction with her own money and told her she would be reimbursed later.

Advertisement

She ended up having to reassign the order because she couldn't cover the costs. So, instead of receiving $30 for two hours of work, DoorDash only gave her $10 as "half-pay" even though it was company error that caused the reassignment.

The DoorDash driver had fallen on hard times and losing two hours of work pay was a hard pill to swallow.

Flesner explained that she was recently divorced from a 15-year marriage in which she was a stay-at-home mom. Her ex-husband was the sole provider but abandoned her and their child and wasn't paying child support.

During the divorce, both her mother and father, who they were staying with and who was helping out with the bills, passed away. Flesner said she even became homeless at one point. On the edge of tears, she said in another video that she knew that she wasn't making enough money to survive, but finding a job that was flexible enough so she could pick up her daughter from school didn't leave her many options outside of food delivery.

Advertisement

According to her GoFundMe, she is working full-time while caring for her child, whom she has full custody of. Her daughter is autistic and also has a severe anxiety disorder. "I am extremely depressed but continue to try and pull us out of this situation. Please help us," she wrote.

DoorDash shouldn't have asked this woman to pay for the order out of her own pocket.

DoorDash is a large company that should be capable of providing enough money for their dashers to complete their orders. There should be a fail-safe payment option in the event of technical difficulties, like asking the grocery store to cover the costs and get reimbursed at a later date.

Advertisement

One commenter recounted a similar experience in which she had to pay for an order with her own money, "I went to pick up a pizza order that another dasher stole, and DoorDash told me I had to pay the $65 tab and they'd reimburse me. I had to beg for nearly a month for my money, it was a nightmare."

For someone in Flesner's position, waiting a month for reimbursement was not an option. DoorDash needs to step up and ensure situations like these don't occur in the future, as not everyone is in a position to pay for an order out of their own pocket, especially in this economy.

Advertisement

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.