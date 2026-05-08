Dogs Who Kick Up The Grass After They Pee Or Poop All Share An Adorable Personality Trait

If you’re a dog owner, you’ve probably noticed that your furry friend has quirky habits. Some howl along to sirens, for example. Other dogs like to kick up grass after a potty break.

It might be annoying when sod goes flying after a puppy bathroom break. Okay, it's definitely annoying, especially when it's your own yard getting destroyed. But the truth is, your pup is simply sharing their adorable personality. They simply can't help that they are confident and maybe even a little bit cocky.

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Dogs who kick up grass after peeing or pooping are confident.

When a dog kicks up dirt or grass after going to the bathroom, it can be a sign of territorial marking. But the act of kicking serves friendlier purposes, as well, which dates back to when dogs were undomesticated, yet still fully adorable beasts, living on their own in the wild.

As dog trainer Garret Wing explained on TikTok, kicking up grass is a “classic sign of what we refer to as a cocky dog.” These pups, Wing shared, are “strong and confident,” and you're a good pet parent for raising them that way.

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Your pup might also be leaving a message for other dogs when he kicks up grass after a bathroom break.

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According to the American Kennel Club, dogs kick around after potty breaks to let other dogs know who they are. The pads on dogs’ paws contain glands, and those glands release pheromones that last longer than the chemicals in the waste they leave behind. When dogs kick grass, they’re using their perfect paws to spread their scent around the yard. By spreading their scent, your dog is leaving other dogs a smelly little calling card.

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The glands in their paws are part of a complex network of communication, allowing your dog to be aware of other dogs in their area.

They might also be helping to keep other dogs safe with this confident quirk. Back in the olden days, when dogs didn’t wear sweaters or sleep in beds that perfectly fit their bodies, dogs living in the wild were responsible for fending off any prey that might harm them.

A dog who kicks up grass around other dogs is doing their job to protect the species. If another dog comes to the spot where your dog has just been, that pup can smell the surrounding area and know that they’re not in any present danger.

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Your dog might also be using the confident-kicking-of-grass gesture to let other dogs know who's boss.

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The act of kicking grass around spreads those doggie pheromones far and wide. It’s a way for one dog to tell another, “Hey, I’m here, and I’m amazing.” A 1979 study seemed to confirm this. Researchers noted that pups are way more likely to kick the grass after relieving themselves if other dogs are around. They are literally showboating!

As shown by one adorable Maltese puppy named Teddy, who moonlights as a pet influencer, dogs use both their front and back paws to make an impression. Teddy’s owner noted that the behavior is Teddy’s way of showing other dogs, and his human, who really runs the show. Spoiler alert, it’s Teddy.

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So the next time you take your dog for a sniffy walk, let them kick to their heart’s content. They’re sending the message that they’re the best and that you’re the best pet parent ever, for raising them to be so confident.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.