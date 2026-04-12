A Dog Can Tell How Much You Love Them Through 10 Behaviors That Speak Louder Than Words

If you ask most owners if there was one thing they could tell their dog that they wish they could understand, it would almost unanimously be that they love them. But the truth is: They probably already know.

Dog owners know there’s no better moment than opening the front door to be greeted by the happiest dog in the world, who’s so excited you came home. Whenever they nuzzle their wet noses into your neck or cover you with slobbery kisses, your dog is telling you that they love you. What's absolutely even more wonderful? A study found that when owners tell their pups "I love you," their little doggy heart rates increase, meaning those words make them happy and excited!

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Okay, dogs can't speak in human languages ... yet ... but that doesn't mean they don't understand. How we treat them, our care, the way we even talk to them, all these behaviors have meaning to our furry friends, and many times these acts let them know how deep our affection truly is.

A dog can tell how much their owner loves them by these 10 behaviors:

1. Sharing facial expressions

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Dogs are highly attuned to their humans’ emotional state. They can tell how we feel, just by looking at our faces. In fact, a 2015 study found that dogs not only recognize human smiles, but they also understand that they mean happiness!

According to the RSPCA, dogs can distinguish between neutral expressions, angry expressions, and happy expressions. So, smile at your furry bestie to let them know just how happy you are that they chose you.

2. Talking to them

Not only can dogs read our facial expressions, but they can also understand our tone of voice. A 2016 study found that dogs interpret our tone using different parts of their brains.

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Dogs use the right side of their brains to process negative-emotion voices and the left side of their brains to process positive-emotion voices. They also differentiate between what we’re saying and how we’re saying it, which means they interpret language much like humans do.

"Dogs process both what we say and how we say it in a way which is amazingly similar to how human brains do," Attila Andics, a neuroscientist at Eotvos Lorand University in Hungary, explained to NPR. So, do your dog a solid and talk to them! Narrate what you’re doing, whether it’s making them a delicious meal, taking them on a walk, or just letting them know how much you love them.

3. Napping together

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Okay, dogs on the bed is always a controversial topic, but even if you don't spend the night sleeping side by side, a nap snuggle is a great way to offer the same message of care to your furry friend.

Dogs are pack animals, which means that once they learn to trust you, you’re part of their pack. When your pup cuddles up beside you on the couch, they’re letting you know how safe they feel around you. Sleeping puts them in a vulnerable position, but sleeping next to you makes them feel loved.

Take time out of your day to snuggle with your fur baby. Snoozing with your best bud is a great way to let them know how much you care.

4. Training together

Deepen the connection you have with your dog by teaching them a new trick. Dogs are smart and curious creatures, and they love to complete tasks and learn new things. Training is a great way to communicate to your dog just how important they are to you.

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According to the animal humane society, regardless of your dog's age, spending time on mentally stimulating tasks, like training, fosters a bond between pup and owner. Not only that, but it helps dogs and owners understand each other's personalities better!

Implement a mini-training schedule, and don’t forget to shower your pup with praise. It's a surefire way to say "I love you" without saying a word.

5. Giving them undivided attention

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Dogs are highly intuitive animals, and they know when we’re distracted. According to the saddest study ever, 89% of owners have admitted that their dogs try to get their attention when they are on their phones for too long. And to really drive the point home, researchers argued it's because our devices make our pups feel like they play second fiddle, leaving them sad and lonely.

Do them and yourself a major favor by putting away your phone for a while and showering them with love and affection. Not only will it make your dog happy to receive all that love, but it also gives you a much-needed break from being perpetually online.

6. Making eye contact

Looking your doggo in the eye and holding their gaze is a great way to enhance connection. Because dogs can understand our facial expressions, making direct yet soft eye contact is a way to communicate the deep levels of your love non-verbally.

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7. Petting their ears

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Studies have shown that when dogs and humans interact through gentle touch, oxytocin levels in both increase. Oxytocin is known as the “feel good” chemical, and petting your puppers gives both you and them a major boost of feeling good.

Dogs’ ears, especially, have a high number of feeling receptors, so giving them an extra, sweet scritch tells your dog you truly care.

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8. Giving them space

Our dogs love us, and we love our dogs, yet all relationships need a little space to stay fresh. If your dog gets up and goes into the other room, don’t feel hurt! It’s just their way of having some alone time.

Setting up a special puppy-only section of your home can encourage your dog to take space when they need it. Whether it’s a crate full of plush stuffies and soft blankies or a designated pillow in the living room, give your dog a room of their own to cultivate their sense of independence.

9. Going for walks

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Has there ever been a dog that’s said “no” to a walk? If your dog perks up the minute you put your shoes on, this means they love, love, love being in the great outdoors with you, their best friend and puppy parent.

Giving your dog extra time on walks to sniff and explore strengthens their mental acuity and offers them time to have so much fun, smelling all the smells.

10. Offering protection and comfort

When you welcome a dog into your home, you become responsible for their well-being. This means general care and feeding, but also learning what their fears and anxieties are, and making them feel safe.

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If you know your dog is scared of thunder, make sure you offer them extra comfort during storms. Your dog works hard to protect you; make sure you return the favor and make your home a safe space for them.

Dogs might just understand us better than we understand them.

Dogs have complex communication skills that allow them to convey messages and emotions to all different living things. We, on the other hand, are still learning! But through our furry friend connections, we find common ground and let each other know just how much we mean to each other.

Live your best dog-loving life and let your dog know that they mean the world to you, in ways they understand: Touch, talk, and time together.

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Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.