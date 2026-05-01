Doctor Says There's A Reason He Always Pays Attention To How Loud Someone Is In An Otherwise Quiet Place & Research Backs Him Up

It's sometimes hard to ignore the person being loud in a library or a quiet corner cafe. They are either talking at full volume while on the phone, despite everyone around them whispering, or just unable to modulate their tone when speaking.

According to one doctor, people who struggle to keep their voices down reveal a lot more about their personalities than you might have guessed. In fact, the doctor shared that it's a good indication of their self-awareness. This isn't just a theory, either. Science is totally on board.

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A doctor said he always pays attention to how loud someone is in an otherwise quiet place to judge their self-awareness.

In a TikTok video, Dr. Costa, a doctor of physical therapy, explained the "volume control theory" and why he's acutely aware of those who don't know how to use their inside voice. "Pay attention to how loud people are in quiet places. It actually says more than you think."

"There's something called the volume control theory, and it suggests that how people adjust their voice in different environments actually reflects their level of self-awareness," Dr. Costa said.

Usually, in quieter places, like a library or a waiting room, some people will just naturally lower their voices because they don't want to disturb those around them. They're able to read the room and adjust so they match the environment they're in.

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Then there are others who will stay loud no matter where they are. They aren't changing their behavior at all and will seemingly go out of their way to draw attention to themselves and basically become a nuisance.

Costa insisted that the behavior of loud individuals in a quiet place is not intentional at all.

"What's crazy is it's usually not intentional. Most people aren't trying to be disruptive; they honestly just don't notice it," Costa continued. "But that's the entire point. Awareness isn't just about yourself."

Being aware of the setting and how you exist in the space is about recognizing how you're affecting the people around you. When someone is consistently adjusting their volume, they're showing consideration. They're factoring everyone else in the room, not just themselves.

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"Next time you're in a quiet place, notice who adapts and who doesn't. Because self-awareness isn't loud, it's controlled. So my question for you. In a quiet place, are you the loud one or the one who notices?"

There's a link between people who know how to have a responsive conversation and those who are highly intelligent.

Research suggests that Costa's theory is valid, especially when it comes to intelligence. People who are more responsive to their conversation partners, such as not being loud in an otherwise quiet room and maintaining eye contact while speaking, are more accurately perceived as intelligent.

AYO Production | Shutterstock

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A 2025 study found that individuals with higher cognitive abilities are able to process speech more effectively in noisy environments, indicating a link between intelligence and listening skills.

If you're the one constantly talking, you're essentially creating your own noise. That not only makes it frustrating for people sitting around you, but also inhibits you from actually processing the information in the space.

Self-awareness, thankfully, isn't something you either have or don't have, however. You can absolutely train yourself to be more self-aware, but it requires mindfulness and a whole lot of introspection.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.