Daycare Employee Threatened With Termination If She Doesn’t Decorate For A Halloween Event At Her Own Expense

A daycare employee never imagined that she could potentially lose her job after she refused to pay for decorations for a Halloween event.

According to the employee's aunt, she was told by her boss that she would need to bring in her own props and supplies for the event and that if it was “an issue,” for her, she may have to “let her go.”

The daycare center insisted that employees decorate for a Halloween event using their own money.

The employee’s aunt shared her niece’s story on the subreddit r/antiwork. The aunt alleged that the Maryland daycare center is requiring each of their staff members to put together their own table for a Halloween trick-or-treating event being held at the daycare for students and their families.

The staff members must buy their own Halloween-themed decorations to liven up the table. While the daycare center pays them based on the number of hours they work at the event, it refuses to provide them with Halloween decorations.

When the employee questioned this, she was challenged by the daycare owner, who told her that if buying her own supplies posed an issue, then she would have to consider terminating her from the job.

The woman’s aunt claimed that this is not the first time the daycare has set off alarm bells regarding a concerning working environment.

“According to my niece, five people have left in the last two weeks while she’s been employed there for three. Apparently, they won’t be paid overtime (not sure how that’s legal) even if they’ve worked 40 hours that week,” she wrote.

Most people urged the employee to look for another job, and if the daycare was going to terminate her anyway, to steal their supplies to decorate her table.

“Use the daycare's supplies. They know what they pay you. That's such a red flag,” one Redditor commented.

“It's illegal to try and force an employee to pay out of pocket for a work expense. Tell her to get it in writing and sue,” another user claimed.

“I don't understand how this isn't considered harassment. You ask an employee to spend money, and when they refuse, you threaten their employment,” another noted.

Thankfully, as many commenters noted, daycare and childcare centers are often looking for qualified employees, so finding a new job shouldn't be too difficult.

While starting over in a new job is never easy, sometimes it's essential to prioritize well-being over the stress of a new workplace.

It might be difficult to prove that the daycare center was requiring employees to pay out of pocket for the holiday party.

While employers have little control over how employees spend their time once they are off the clock, if employees do choose to attend a company event, their employers should reimburse them for business expenses.

For example, if employees attend an off-duty fundraiser and need to pick up supplies, their employers are generally required to reimburse them for their expenses.

They can do so through payroll, separately by check or direct deposit to the employee.

In some states, like California, employers are required to reimburse employees if the cost of the expense causes their pay to drop below minimum wage.

Unfortunately, it might be difficult to prove that the daycare threatened termination in this circumstance, especially if she has nothing in writing.

Although childcare is expensive in the U.S., daycare employees don't make much money.

As of October 2024, ZipRecruiter estimated that daycare workers in Maryland earn around $13.54 an hour.

Some of their paychecks may go toward feeding their kids, providing them with clothing, and other expenses they need for the week.

Some simply cannot afford to add arts and crafts supplies for a Halloween-themed table to the mix.

If the daycare owner needs employees to assist with the after-hours event, the least she can do is financially cover all of the supplies they will need and ensure that they are paid overtime.

At this point, she does not even need to threaten her workers’ employment, as many of them may likely decide to leave on their own due to her treatment.

