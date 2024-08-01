Dad Annoyed After Server Added An Automatic 20% Gratuity Because Of His 4 Kids

A dad expressed his frustration with the tipping system in this country after going out to a restaurant with all of his kids.

In a TikTok video, a dad and content creator named Matt Krueger expressed how unfair it was that bringing all of his children out to eat resulted in an automatic gratuity being added to his overall bill despite how young they were.

He was annoyed after the server automatically added a 20% gratuity simply because he had his kids with him.

In Krueger's video, he explained that he and his wife recently took their four kids out for breakfast at a sit-down restaurant. At the end of the meal, the waitress who was serving them automatically added a 20% gratuity because their entire party was quite large, with six people.

He recalled that on the menu, he did see a note that for any groups larger than 6, the restaurant had the right to add an automatic tip to the bill.

Krueger, however, argued against the tip, stating, "Here's the thing, we only ordered three meals because my children are 7, 5, 3, and 11 months," he said.

"We do go out to eat a lot, and I have often seen this where restaurants will add the 20% tip to the bill because of the extra hassle that goes along with having six people."

What Krueger didn't understand was how gratuity could just be added to his tab when he felt the service wasn't worth a 20% tip in the first place, and he had a baby with him.

In Krueger's eyes, he and his wife didn't order that much food, and most of his children were too young to cause additional work for the staff.

It's important to note that it's not the server's fault when gratuity is automatically added to the bill. They're simply following the restaurants' protocol because whether or not it's a party full of kids or adults, having to serve tables of six or more people is exhausting.

While Krueger and his wife didn't order that much food, that isn't the case for other families who bring in four kids, and restaurants have to accommodate for the stress and added work that servers have to do in those other instances. Truth be told, we have no idea if Krueger's children left an additional mess for staff to clean, regardless of how much food they ate.

Krueger claimed that he only tips 20% or more when the service is 'great.'

He explained that his rule of thumb when it comes to tipping is 20% or even 25% if the service is excellent and deserving of a large tip. If it's average service, 10% to 15%, and if it's "just mediocre," he'll leave 10%.

He questioned whether other servers or people in the food service industry would stoop as low as charging two parents with their four kids the gratuity rule at a restaurant.

Most people in the comments section argued that if Krueger and his wife find the gratuity rule offensive, then they shouldn't eat out as often as they do and shouldn't expect restaurants to cater to their needs just because he personally found that to be annoying and frustrating.

Servers are simply trying to make a living, and it isn't their fault that restaurant employers refuse to pay them a livable wage.

Unfortunately, Krueger isn't alone in how he views the tipping system. Almost 1 in 5 customers tip less than 15% for an average meal at a sit-down restaurant — and an additional 2% tip nothing at all, according to a Pew Research Center survey, which polled 11,945 U.S. adults. More than a third, 37%, said 15% is their standard tip.

If you're eating at a sit-down restaurant, the smallest tip a customer should leave is 20%.

Servers and restaurant employees work extremely hard, and if people really have a problem with the tipping culture at certain restaurants, their issue goes far beyond the individual server and into the systems in place.

