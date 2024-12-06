Customer Follows Walgreens Worker Into The Restroom To Ask Her Questions About The Pharmacy From Outside The Stall Door

A Walgreens employee wasn’t expecting to get more business than she bargained for while taking care of her own business.

While she was using the restroom at her workplace, a customer began talking to her from the other side of the stall door, asking questions that really could have waited a few minutes or been answered by another employee.

The employee managed to capture the bizarre interaction on film just as the customer in her Walgreens found the stall she had gone into to use the restroom.

“Do you work here?” the customer, who sounded like an older woman, asked the woman. After confirming that she did, the customer followed up by asking her if she worked in the store’s pharmacy. Despite the employee reporting that she did not work in the pharmacy, the customer continued asking her questions while the poor woman was trying to use the restroom!

“I’m wondering if they’ll let me use my credit card in the pharmacy in the drive-thru,” the customer babbled on.

Still, the woman was polite and informed the customer that she should be able to use her credit card in the pharmacy’s drive-thru (all while she was still on the toilet).

Surprisingly enough, this wasn't an isolated incident. Apparently, pharmacists and pharmacy employees experience this bathroom invasion regularly!

Pharmacist Ethan Melillo confirmed that this has happened to him on multiple occasions.

“There have been times when the pharmacy is extremely busy, and I have to go to the bathroom, so I’ll just walk out for a bit, and I have had actual patients follow me into the bathroom to ask me questions like, ‘When will my prescription be ready?’” he said in a TikTok video.

“Or they want me to counsel them while I’m going to the bathroom.”

Melillo took the bathroom video as an opportunity to issue a PSA for all pharmacy customers. “When someone goes to the bathroom, no matter where you are working, it’s not the time to have a conversation about something that you need at the store,” he shared.

“You’d be surprised by how many people do not realize that.”

Others shared their own experiences with customers who could not differentiate between employees who were on the clock and those who were not.

“Pharmacy tech here and patients will approach me in the PARKING LOT as I’m walking into my shift to ask me about their prescriptions. I’m not even clocked in yet?!” one TikTok user commented.

“I’ve had people knock on the break room door to ask me something,” another shared.

It is important to note that customer service workers are human, just like the rest of us, and not robots whose only obligation is to fulfill our demands.

Their uniforms and tags that read, “Hi! My name is *insert name here*, how can I help you today?” does not mean that they will be available every second of their shift to give in to our wishes.

In fact, etiquette dictates that when it comes to workplace bathrooms, it is best to keep the chitchat to a minimum. To put it simply, outside of pleasantries, when you make eye contact with someone in the mirror while simultaneously washing hands, save the questions for outside the bathroom!

If you spot an employee walking into the bathroom, breakroom, or to their car in the parking lot, this typically means that they are not on the clock and are taking some much-deserved time for themselves.

If you have questions, you should ask an employee who is clearly working behind the counter or one who approaches you and asks how they may be of service.

If you wouldn’t want someone walking into your bathroom and asking you questions about your job, you shouldn’t do it to other people!

