High-IQ People Who Can't Seem To Get Ahead In Life Usually Have 6 Crippling Habits

We'd like to think that high-IQ people have a solution to everything, but that isn't always the case.

Even the smartest person in the room can feel stuck in life. They might not know what to do or have no energy to push forward, and they often develop crippling habits that make it even harder to succeed.

When high-IQ people can't seem to get ahead in life, they have these habits

1. Getting easily frustrated

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When people understand a problem but have no easy way to fix it, they become frustrated. Eventually, that frustration snowballs into feeling overwhelmed.

Imagine you're trying to build a piece of furniture and a piece goes missing. You know you should calm down and try to search for the missing piece, but your frustration is so intense that you can't think straight. You see this missing piece as a personal failure despite it not being that big of a deal.

For high-IQ people, even though they know how important failure is to actually succeeding, a small thing like this can set them back.

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2. Losing patience easily

When people feel stuck in life, they may judge other folks who complain about their problems. They feel that this person has the chance to take action, but hasn't, and it can make them lose patience right away.

They feel like they're wasting their time talking to someone who does this. To them, this person is repeating the same mistakes and won't accept help to move forward.

In their own lives, where patience is a coping strategy to deal with their everyday frustrations, they're only putting their well-being at risk. The more impatient they are, the more stagnant they will feel.

3. Dwelling on mistakes

Setbacks are normal in life, but in order to start making progress towards an achievement, people need to learn from their mistakes. Unfortunately, some intelligent people hold themselves back when they dwell on the past.

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Others strive to do better next time, but these people see any mistakes as a sign of failure. Maybe they snuck a sweet treat despite swearing them off or watched television to procrastinate instead of completing a project.

They wonder if they've gone backward instead of forward. And it's often hard to recover from.

4. Constantly ruminating on the past

Similar to dwelling on past mistakes instead of focusing on improving, when an intelligent person can't seem to get ahead, they often get stuck in rumination cycles. They think about the things they could've done differently, to the point where it's all-consuming.

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Maybe they could've taken extra shifts at their job or saved up more for a better house. But instead of using this as a way to move forward, they look back with regret. They compare their past and present rather than focusing on the future.

5. Refusing to try something they dislike

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Smart people have a number of things they're good at. Maybe they're exceptionally skilled at math or memorizing facts. Maybe they have a penchant for interesting documentaries.

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But when it comes to doing something they've never liked, it really sets them back. If they don't like painting but have never really dabbled in art before, trying to pursue it can feel like a worthless task.

It's not that they feel uncomfortable trying something they aren't good at, it's that they want to protect their reputation as an intellectual. Their fear of failure and not living up to their high standards holds them back.

6. Treating rest as something to be earned

If someone feels like they can't seem to get ahead in life, taking even the smallest break can make them feel guilty.

High-IQ people believe they must be working as hard as possible to get out of the slump they're in, putting productivity over rest. Unfortunately, this eventually leads to burnout.

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If they're tired, they scold themselves and promise to rest only after they've completed a task. But treating rest as a reward rather than a necessity leads to more mental and physical damage.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.