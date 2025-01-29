The Crime That’s Become Socially Acceptable For Rich Gen Zers That Boomers Wouldn’t Dream Of Committing

A recent survey found that "digital shoplifting" is the new illegal fad among well-off young people. Gen Zers aren't sneaking stolen property out of stores in their pockets — rather they are making false claims online.

The Axios survey found that digital shopping has become socially acceptable for rich Gen Zers.

Young people are digital shoplifting in a few ways. Some order a package online, receive the package, and then claim that it was stolen or never delivered to get a refund. Others dispute the charge via their credit card or bank companies.

The 2025 survey found that 55% of Gen Z and 49% of millennials earning more than $100,000 a year said they have done so in the past year, compared to just 3% of baby boomers. Of those who take part in this crime, many say they feel no regret.

Younger Americans engage in digital shoplifting for several reasons.

Kris Nagel, the CEO of digital fraud prevention company Sift, explained that younger Americans do so for three main reasons.

For one, they "convince themselves that their actions are necessary or justified given the current economic environment," he asserted. There's no question that young people, Gen Zers especially, are struggling financially. In fact, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, they have become the poorest generation. As such, many view digital shoplifting as justifiable or even as "consumer advocacy."

Tirachard Kumtanom | SHutterstock

Nagel further noted that Gen Zers are more "exposed to online influencers who promote fraudulent 'hacks' and show how easy they are to execute." Many young people learn about such crimes on TikTok and other social media sites, and may not have had the idea otherwise.

Lastly, many young Americans view digital shoplifting as a victimless crime — or not even a crime at all. According to Axios, 63% of first-party fraud offenders say that large retailers can afford to cover the cost of disputed legitimate claims. It's difficult to feel bad when it's companies like Amazon that are losing out.

Gen Z's willingness to engage in online fraud is a reflection of the economic pressures that are weighing them down.

A 2023 survey from Intuit found that 73% of young adults feel that the current economic environment has made it more challenging to save money. They’re struggling with increased housing costs, student loan debt, and rising prices on everyday expenses like groceries, all while wages have remained widely stagnant. The average Gen Z worker earns just $60,000, an amount of money that is challenging, if not impossible, to live comfortably on nowadays.

Yet many are unwilling to cease shopping for fun entirely. As such, we saw an increase in young people utilizing "Buy Now, Pay Later" during the holiday season, something that often results in increased debt.

It seems many have resorted to online theft for the same reason. They are searching for a sliver of luxury within an economy that makes it nearly impossible to afford.

