Couple Finds Strange Note Taped To The Bed In Their Airbnb

While staying in an Airbnb can be convenient, you also never quite know what you're going to get. Whether it's the inane cleaning fees or overbearing hosts who make the stay an absolute nightmare, every so often, there's a new horror Airbnb story that reinforces the idea that booking one can be a gamble.

In a post shared to the subreddit "r/mildlyinfuriating," a husband recalled a bizarre note that he and his wife noticed taped to the bed of the Airbnb that they had booked for a simple vacation. Apparently, the host was very specific about what activities were allowed in the bedroom.

A couple found a strange note taped to the bed in their Airbnb.

In the Reddit post, the unnamed husband shared a photo of the note that was taped to the end of the bed. The note from the Airbnb host read, "Use only to sleep/no other activities." Considering the whole point of booking an Airbnb is to feel as if you have your own space while you're traveling, seeing a note like that would definitely throw anyone off.

It's the kind of message that really makes you stop in your tracks and wonder why the Airbnb host felt the need to tell grown adults paying for their own vacation what's allowed and not allowed in the bed. Of course, people in the comments section immediately sounded off about the note. While the general consensus found it humorous, people were still confused.

There were some Redditors who questioned whether the Airbnb host had left the note in the first place because past guests had done a bit too much damage to the bed rather than using it to sleep. Others pointed out that the bed might not be durable enough to handle anything other than peacefully sleeping at the end of the night. Either way, the note definitely raised a lot more questions than it answered.

More and more people are choosing not to book through Airbnb.

This Reddit post, while it didn't answer the question about the note, did subtly answer the question about why so many people are choosing to veer away from staying in Airbnb's altogether. A 2021 study of more than 125,000 Airbnb complaints on X found that 72% of the issues were related to poor customer service and 22% were related to scams.

The study, conducted by data scientist Asher Fergusson in partnership with researchers at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs School of Public Affairs, highlighted that most of the complaints really just boiled down to the lack of trust between guests, hosts, and even the Airbnb app as a whole.

For a lot of people, Airbnb was once upon a time something that people preferred to traditional hotels. But now it's become a fodder for travel nightmare stories. Honestly, what's the point of attempting to book a relaxing, fun vacation with your spouse, only to be told what you can and cannot do behind bedroom doors? Guests should be treated like adults who have paid for this entire experience.

