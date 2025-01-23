Productivity Expert Shares Why Comparing Your Life To A Video Game Will Make You Unstoppable

If you find it difficult to act on your potential, productivity coach Arsia Sasha shared a transformative analogy that might just push you into action. He encouraged viewers to liken their lives to a video game.

He said that comparing your life to a video game will make you unstoppable.

“You're a character, and you have to do certain tasks, usually over and over again, for you to get better at them,” Sasha said of video games. “Once you level up, then you have stronger attacks or you have access to better weapons, and you're able to advance further and quicker in the game.”

“Tasks that are really hard to conquer or enemies to beat in level one, now that you're level 30, are a lot easier,” he continued. “That is literally life.”

Luckily, in this theoretical video game, you've already beaten the first few levels!

The fact that you're reading this means that you are not on level one of life. You've already gained some life skills and successfully made it through at least a few trials and tribulations

“Think about when you were 1 year old,” Sasha instructed viewers. “You learn to walk, you learn to read, you learn to write, you learn to speak.”

All of these skills took practice to master. You quite literally fell down and stood back again and again and again. You failed repeatedly but didn’t let that stop you from trying again.

New Africa | Shutterstock

“You didn't even do anything necessarily different each time,” Sasha added. “It's not like you had some special course that you took that finally unlocked it. You probably just read a sentence over and over and over again.”

Now, as an adult, it’s hard to imagine being unable to walk or read. But as a young child on level one of life, these actions seemed near impossible.

“The first time you got up to walk, you probably don't remember that it was really, really hard. The second time, you probably don't remember that it was still really hard, but a little bit easier,” he explained. “And at this point, you're so proficient in these things, that you forget what it's like to be a beginner.”

When you find yourself struggling, remember that you are just at the start of a new level.

As you work your way through a video game, some things get easier, but the levels also get more challenging. It can be tempting to give up, but you must keep trying if you want to reach the next level.

“A lot of times nowadays, when we don't get something early, we kind of give up on it because we're so used to being good at a lot of other things already,” Sasha said. “But the truth is, you're just new.”

You need to do whatever it is repeatedly — like you did walk and talk — until you level up. Whether you’re working on your social skills or business acumen, practice makes perfect. You’re not born knowing what to do, and as frustrating as it may be, you likely won’t succeed on your first try.

“You just need to do it a bunch of times,” he added. “It all just comes from remembering what it's like to be a beginner and giving yourself some grace."

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.