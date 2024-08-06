Company Forces Employees To ‘Plan Ahead’ To Make Sure They Show Up To The Office Despite A Severe Tropical Storm

A company has come under heavy criticism after insisting that all employees were still expected to show up despite incoming inclement weather that could potentially put their lives at risk if they were to commute.

Posting to the subreddit r/antiwork, the unnamed company faced accusations in the comments section about its lack of concern and understanding for its employees in the face of bad weather.

The company insisted that employees plan ahead to ensure they can get to work during Tropical Storm Debby.

In the since-deleted Reddit post, an employee shared a photo of a company's notice to all of its employees ahead of Tropical Storm Debby, which has since made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane and was later downgraded back to a tropical storm. While it's unclear where this company is located, based on their warning to employees, it's safe to say its offices are definitely in the path of Debby, which is affecting a large portion of the southeast coast.

The company laid out some of the expectations for employees to ensure their presence in the office: "Assure your vehicle is full of gas. Assure your tires are good. Allow extra time for travel."

In addition, employees were told that if they were concerned about commuting, they were more than welcome to stay in the facility overnight. They were advised to bring their own toiletries, snacks, sleeping needs, towels, and extra clothes for their workday.

The company stressed that they wouldn't be accepting any "call-offs" during this time, and if any employees didn't show up, it would be categorized as a "no-call, no-show."

In the comments section, people were outraged on behalf of these employees, pointing out that it's a bit unreasonable to expect employees to risk their lives just for the sake of working, especially on a day when they should be allowed a bit of grace because of such bad weather.

One Reddit user wrote, "I’d ask your supervisors if you happen to get in an accident on the way to work because of the weather, are they gonna buy you a new car or pay your hospital bills? If the answer is no, don’t show up and see what happens."

Another user added, "What's [messed] up is when your workplace tries to make you risk your life for their one day of profits ... which will probably come in as a loss anyway, and the doors should have been shut from the beginning."

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to bring a dangerous amount of flooding for anyone caught in the path.

According to NBC News, Debby, which arrived as a hurricane, is now a tropical storm expected to bring catastrophic flooding to some areas along the Atlantic coast, receiving 20 to 30 inches (76 cm) of rain by Friday morning. At least four deaths have been confirmed, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 61 counties.

@news4jax Flooding caused by Tropical Storm Debby washed out a road near Live Oak, Florida. On Monday, flooding caused by Tropical Storm Debby washed out a road near Live Oak, Florida. The video, posted on Mike's Weather Page, shows a truck that became stuck after the collapse. The driver of the truck is ok. For more weather updates, head to News4JAX.com. #hurricane #florida ♬ original sound- News4Jax | WJXT

People have been urged to evacuate in many affected areas for their safety. To expect people to come to work during such tumultuous weather without consideration for their safety goes against an employer's legal obligation to make sure their employees are not in any danger.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) enforces this, which includes ensuring that sidewalks and parking lots are clear of snow to prevent falls and regulations around specific jobs.

In the past, there have been other instances of companies putting their profits before the well-being of their employees, including in December 2021, when an Amazon worker was killed in a warehouse collapse because they weren't allowed to leave during an incoming tornado. Larry Virden was among six employees who died in the destruction when a large wall in the warehouse and a section of the roof collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois, according to Business Insider.

Companies send a very blatant message to their employees when they're expected to show up to work without an acknowledgment of safety or even issues that are going on in their personal lives.

It's the reason bosses are accused of being unempathetic, forcing employees to prioritize work over their own needs.

