6 Common Habits Of Expert Negotiators Who Always Get What They Want, According To A Leadership Coach

Negotiations are often a daunting endeavor. Whether you're gunning for a raise, angling for a promotion, or negotiating your initial job offer, trying to get what you want while remaining professional is rarely an easy task.

Thankfully, leadership coach and author Selena Rezvani shared some simple tips to implement to become a pro at negotiating.

Here are 6 common habits of expert negotiators who always get what they want:

1. Using assertive statements

The first on Rezvan's list was "assertive statements."

"I appreciate your willingness to offer me ABC dollars for the position, but I'm requesting XYZ dollars, which aligns with current market rates," she said as an example.

Don't be afraid to directly and confidently ask for what you want. No company will offer more money if you don't ask for it, so be sure to advocate for your needs and desires.

2. Verbally signaling towards research and precedents

To get the other party to consider your request, you're going to need to provide evidence.

Rezvan suggests saying something like, “We've seen this strategy work effectively in other departments, which is why I recommend we adopt it here.”

Research can help reduce the other party's fear and make them more willing to consider your proposal. Point out how precedents have worked well in the past — if something has proved to be useful before, it's likely to be useful again.

3. Asking open-ended questions

"As negotiators, our goal is to gather information," The Maker Group, a consulting firm that offers negotiation training, explained. "The best way to do this is to get the other party talking, which means you need to avoid questions with a simple yes or no answer."

Instead, ask questions that start with who, what, when, where, why, and how. These queries will allow you to learn far more information.

4. Actively listening with empathy

Active listening is vital for effective negotiation. According to Harvard Law School's Program on Negotiation, active listening in terms of negotiation involves three parts: "paraphrasing, inquiry, and acknowledgment."

Paraphrase their concerns to show that you have been listening, ask questions to ensure that you understand their perspective, and acknowledge the issue to display empathy and a willingness to problem-solve.

5. Clarifying and paraphrasing

As noted in the previous point, paraphrasing can help you in several ways.

First, it prevents misunderstandings that will keep you from reaching a mutually beneficial solution. It also gives you time to think before responding, makes the other person feel understood, and allows the other party to hear how their ideas are being interpreted.

6. Summarizing and confirming agreements

“OK, to summarize, we've agreed on implementing A and B. Do I have that right?” Rezvan offered as an example.

You never want to leave a negotiation unsure. So, before walking away, summarize what was discussed during the meeting and confirm any agreements.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.