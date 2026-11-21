There's something so soothing about being in your bed where you feel safe.

For some people, there's no better feeling than climbing into bed after a long day, and drifting off to sleep relaxed. It turns out that a lot of people enjoy the process of getting ready for bed, and they all share similar traits.

People who love climbing into bed have these comforting routines

1. They make bedtime a whole big event

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When people get ready for bed, some want to turn it into a grand process. They'll listen to music while doing their skincare routine, or make sure their room is the right temperature. Maybe they read a book before drifting off.

To them, it's glorious. But for others, they might hate the whole repetitive process of pre-bedtime. They could be stressed from a long day and would rather get it all over with.

But having a nice routine before bed increases your chances of getting a good night's sleep. Because without that sleep, you can't expect to feel happy when you wake up.

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2. Their morning routine is sacred

For someone whose bed is their safe haven, they take time each morning to start the day off right. Routines are very beneficial for your happiness, according to UCLA Health experts, so having a slow, intentional regimen is great.

As NAMI communications coordinator Laura Greenstein explained, "The key to an easier morning is to keep your first waking hour as consistent as possible throughout the weeks... Having a morning routine can increase your energy, productivity and positivity."

These people may start their morning with a shower or a hot cup of coffee. Maybe they just wash their face and listen to music while they get ready. Whatever the routine, they stick to it, no matter what.

3. They take time for themselves before going to sleep

While some people love their nighttime routine, they might end it with a simple switch of the lights before closing their eyes. But for those who love getting into bed, they prefer to have time to themselves to decompress and wind down.

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They read a book or listen to a podcast. They'll do some mindful breathing to slow their heart rate. Whatever time they carve out for themselves, they truly enjoy it and make the most of it.

It's the one time each day when no one can disturb them. And that's likely part of the reason why they enjoy bedtime so much.

4. Their keep their night stand in perfect order

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Since these people are such creatures of habits, they likely have a night stand that reflects this mindset. That doesn't mean their night stand is organized and clean, but it makes sense to them.

They might have their phone charger plugged in and a few lip balms scattered about. Maybe there's a stack of books or a lamp they can easily turn off. The stand next to their bed has all the things they need.

And even if other people don't quite understand it, they don't feel the need to explain. The only thing that matters is that they're climbing into bed, ready to fall asleep and with everything they need right at their fingertips.

5. They clean their surroundings on a daily basis

People who love climbing into bed every night love to make sure their space is clean. That means they change the sheets weekly and do regular wipe-downs.

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Just like their morning routine, their cleaning routine is something sacred that lets them feel relaxed before bedtime. They'll deep-clean every other weekend or vacuum regularly so their space always feels and smells good. They're reaping the benefits of a truly clean bedroom and home.

If someone else offers to clean for them, they won't take that help. It's their sacred space and they want to protect their peace as much as they can. Plus, it all becomes part of their regular nighttime routine that brings them a sense of ease while they do it.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.