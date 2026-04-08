College Student Blames Sports Betting For Wrecking Gen Z’s Lives

Everyone is warned against engaging in the risky behaviors that tend to befall young adults when they’re growing up, but it’s possible that something we don’t often talk about is actually causing the greatest problem.

You might not be aware of how prevalent sports betting has become, but in 2024, the industry made $13.71 billion in revenue. Thinking about sports betting may bring to mind the image of a middle-aged man sitting on his couch on a Saturday, but younger people are getting involved now, with detrimental results.

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A college student blamed sports betting for wrecking the lives of Gen Zers, including many of his own friends.

Eli Thompson, a student at North Greenville University, wrote an essay on the dangers of getting caught up in sports betting at a young age for the Wall Street Journal. Thompson is on his school’s football team, so sports are a second language to him and his friends. Unfortunately, it seems to be getting them into trouble.

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Thompson reported that his classmates started to gamble on sports outcomes when they were still in high school. Obviously, they weren’t old enough to do so at the time, but there are ways to work around that. There are a few states where sports betting is allowed at 18, but most set the limit at 21. His friends frequently used a VPN or even a parent’s bank account to circumvent this.

The American Gaming Association, which regulates popular platforms like FanDuel and PrizePicks, only advertises on media outlets where data from the Census Bureau proves that at least 73.6% of viewers are over 21.

It’s not exactly working out, though. One of Thompson’s friends saw a DraftKings commercial during an NBA game that featured comedian Kevin Hart, which gave him a sense of security. He said, “It must be OK if Kevin Hart is doing it.”

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Several of Thompson’s friends have had major gambling losses that have changed their lives.

The experiences Thompson shared honestly sound like horror stories. One friend was too embarrassed to socialize anymore after he had to confess to his parents that he lost over $500. Another was forced to sell nice shoes and a video game system so he could pay off what he owed.

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Thompson admitted he had gambled on sports before himself, but only in “small amounts.” He accused sports betting platforms of using strategies like supposedly free bets to draw in unsuspecting people who just want to make a few extra bucks, and then trapping them when they’re in over their heads.

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Young people do have a greater chance of getting too involved in sports betting.

According to the American Psychological Association, young adults are the most likely to become addicted to gambling, especially when they’re between the ages of 21 and 24. Men have a higher risk of getting hooked, too.

It’s becoming more and more common for teens to get involved in sports betting since there are pretty easy ways to work around age restrictions online. Psychologist Megan Ice, PhD, explained that young people struggle with gambling because they are naturally impulsive and their brains aren’t fully developed.

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Betting seems like a fun way to engage with sports you already enjoy, but it has serious consequences. Celebrity endorsements and people who somehow manage to make a living off of gambling make it look tempting. However, a 2025 survey found 25% of people who bet on sports missed paying a bill because of the money they lost, and another 30% went into debt because of it.

Apps can make sports betting feel like a game when the money involved is very real. Thompson is worried that “guys my age [are] risking their futures, one bet at a time.” This isn’t really an over-dramatic assessment given how gambling can so easily turn into an addiction and lead to huge losses. There needs to be more sports betting education available so young people don’t think it’s just something to do for fun.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.