Neuroscientist Warns Against Gen Z’s ‘Secret’ To Fixing Their Short Attention Spans By ‘Rawdogging Boredom’

Thanks to technology, attention spans are definitely not what they used to be, especially among younger generations. It's not something they don't know, either. In fact, Gen Z in particular has started a trend of "rawdogging boredom" as a cure, but a neuroscientist warned that it might not be as harmless as it sounds.

Most of us spend our free time, or at least part of it, scrolling and interacting with content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, but according to a Harris Poll, the younger cohort averages between 3 and 4 hours a day on socials. Sure, the opposite of that would be to sit in boredom and simply embrace it, but that's not exactly the solution it sounds like it should be.

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Gen Z's 'secret' to fixing their short attention spans is 'rawdogging boredom.'

A wellness challenge has taken TikTok by storm. Despite its unconventional name, "rawdogging boredom," Gen Z is encouraging others to get better at sitting with boredom by not being on their phones, not turning on the TV, and not listening to music. It's just them and their thoughts.

The act of disconnecting from technology and just sitting with yourself isn't a bad idea at all. Stephanie Sarkis, a psychotherapist who specializes in ADHD and anxiety, explained that unplugging from technology to focus on mindfulness is rarely a bad idea.

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"Anytime that we can unplug and just be in the present moment is a healthy thing," she said. "When we aren't doing something, and we're sitting just with our thoughts, it can really help us process things that have happened to us, process feelings. Especially if we're using devices to kind of avoid feeling things, which is pretty common."

However, the idea of "rawdogging boredom" might not be as revolutionary as Gen Z adults think it is. In fact, the whole point of boredom is not to just trudge through it but really embrace it.

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A neuroscientist warned against Gen Z constantly 'rawdogging boredom.'

James Danckert, Ph.D., a cognitive neuroscientist, explained that there are numerous reasons we should not invite more boredom into our lives. First, it's been proven that chronic boredom can have a negative effect on our mental health. Secondly, an excessive time of just doing nothing can range from hallucinations to agitation and increased aggression.

"The ultimate goal of boredom is to eliminate itself. To push you to find an activity that is meaningful to you, that allows you to demonstrate your own skills and talents, so that ultimately you are no longer bored!" encouraged Danckert.

The best way for anyone to remedy a short attention span is to engage in hobbies and connections that spark joy. It's going outside, spending time with friends, traveling, and just doing things that don't involve spending hours on a phone or computer.

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"If we are to truly listen to what boredom is urging us to do, we will turn away from inviting more of the experience into our lives and strive, instead, to find outlets for us to pursue that fulfill our need for purpose and meaning in life," Danckert added.

While there are benefits to being comfortable with boredom, it's definitely not meant to be something that you sit with indefinitely. That's where the balance comes into play. At the end of the day, boredom isn't the enemy. But it's also not the cure either. Learning how to respond to it rather than just sitting in it is what will make the biggest difference.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.