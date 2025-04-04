8 Clever Tricks To Catch A Liar Without Tipping Them Off, According To Psychology

The world would be far better if we all agreed to tell the truth all the time. But let’s not hold our breath about that happening anytime soon.

When hanging out with someone new, you don’t need to be unduly suspicious — but it’s common sense to keep your eyes wide open. Here, then, are strategies to help you know if someone is being truthful with you — or lying straight to your face.

Here are clever tricks to catch a liar without tipping them off:

1. Stay attentive to how they present themselves

Many people feel a bit nervous and self-conscious, especially around new friends or acquaintances. So it’s possible to become so focused on your behavior that you miss important clues delivered by someone’s actions and words. Remain alert and observant so you can evaluate if the person is straightforward or secretive, authentic or ambiguous.

2. Pay attention to their eyes

A person’s eyes reveal volumes of valuable information. You’re right to wonder why someone has trouble looking you in the eye when they speak. When a person is being dishonest, they will have difficulty maintaining eye contact, according to research in The Consciousness and Cognition Journal. What’s more, the deceitful person will likely blink more than usual and glance around.

3. Listen for telltale speech patterns

Be conscious of when the other person repeats your questions or asks you to repeat them. This is a stall tactic to formulate a plausible response or to avoid an awkward silence. Hesitation, mumbling, and tangents are also indicators the person might be telling falsehoods. Watch out for excessive wordiness, since dishonest people often give themselves away by going on and on, offering elaborate explanations.

4. Read nonverbal reactions

Research from The Journal of Human Behavior in the Social Environment shows that a lot of human communication is non-verbal and conveyed by body position and posture, tone of voice, and facial expressions. Notice any excessive fidgeting, defensive postures like tightly folded arms, pursed lips, covering the mouth with a hand, and grooming behaviors (like playing with their hair or adjusting clothes).

5. Beware of facts that don’t add up

Over dinner, your date tells you part of his life story. But later in the evening, some of the details are inconsistent. When facts and details seem to be shifting, ask for clarification. A deceptive person has to work hard to keep track of what he’s said, and some misinformation can leak out.

"The key to detecting deception is to listen carefully to what someone tells you," explained retired FBI agent Jack Schafer. "Words do not simply fall from people’s mouths. They have meaning and are a direct representation of what a person is thinking. Words can, and do, reveal deception."

6. Be careful if you feel closed out

Not everyone is an open book, so it’s wise not to share personal information too soon. But if you feel like they are being evasive about basic topics (work, hobbies, education), you have to wonder what lies behind those locked doors. Dishonest people put up communication barriers so you won’t get too close to areas they want to keep hidden.

7. Take note of over-the-top statements

Dishonest people are often skilled at exaggeration and embellishment, to burnish their image or to sweet-talk another person. Be attentive if they say things (about accomplishments, talents, background) that seem overdone.

Same with flattery aimed at you. We all love to hear how wonderful we are but beware if you detect a hint of something disingenuous or exaggerated.

8. Don’t dismiss your gut instincts

When it comes to meeting new people, your gut feelings are not always reliable. But that does not mean you should ignore them. Your intuition is feeding you clues that should be examined and taken seriously.

