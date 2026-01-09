Picture an office meeting room with a conference table. Now, imagine you're the first person to arrive for this pretend meeting. Which chair do you sit in if you have your literal pick?

According to a psychological test, the seat you are most drawn to could reveal a lot about your personality. Your boss might take the helm, but the seats closest to and farthest from the head of the table all signal different traits that reflect what you are like as an employee and how your personality fits within the workplace.

The chair you choose in this psychological test reveals a lot about your personality:

This personality test, like many, has roots in psychology, though we couldn't find any specific studies detailing these results. That being said, it's hard to argue with the insight. Whether you're a leader or a team player, the seat you choose might just tell your boss more than you outwardly share.

the_3obs | Instagram

All you have to do is take a look at the image and choose the chair that feels right to you. Don't think about what you should choose. Look at the chairs numbered 1 through 9 and choose the seat that you would feel most comfortable in.

Chair #1: The chair next to the leader on the left side

Choosing the very first seat to the left of the boss is said to mean you are drawn to authority. You are a strategic ally and loyal supporter. As well as having attributes of respect for hierarchy and a preference for assisting while remaining prepared to act.

Chair #2: The chair one away from the leader

Choosing this second chair is a calculated move. You are an observer. This seat shows that you want to be involved, but you in no way crave being the center of attention. You aim for harmony. You are collaborative and step up when called, but remain calm.

Chair #3: The chair midway down the table

This middle seat is exactly what you think, it's a midway point. This seat indicates that you are protective and cautious by nature. You are likely a team player and view success as a group effort. You aren't looking to be noticed as a stand-out, even though you may work hard.

Chair #4: The chair at the end of the table on the left

If you choose to sit at the left end of the table, you are likely analytical with respectful skepticism. You participate, yet question the norm. You also value your space and the ability to easily exit the room. Additionally, you prioritize seeing how each person in the meeting behaves and interacts.

Chair #5: The chair directly across from the leader

The fifth seat is directly across from the captain's chair. This chair is for those who are assertive and bold. You are fully engaged, not afraid to challenge authority. You likely have a competitive nature and are confident about your ideas and skills. You have no qualms about asking questions and making suggestions if you think things can be done better.

Chair #6: The chair at the end of the table on the right

If you choose chair number six, you are similar to 4: detached yet perceptive. You observe and weigh your actions and comments carefully. You do not appreciate confrontation, which is why your seat is closer to the door and the ease of getting up and out of the seat.

Chair #7: The chair midway down the table on the right side

If you sit in chair seven, you are intentionally reserved with a minimal presence, but thoughtful participation. You are a team player and don't rock the boat. You are well-liked and have a flexible way about you.

Chair #8: The chair one away from the leader on the right

Choosing the eighth chair indicates that you are oriented toward peace and unity. You maintain positive vibes and seek enjoyable dialogue. You want to be seen but not called out, and are likely more on the introverted side.

Chair #9: The chair on the right side, closest to the leader

Chair nine is another bold seat. You seek connection and influence, wanting to be in the leader’s orbit. You like to be close to authority but don't necessarily crave the responsibility of a similar role.

The chair test is a unique way to gauge an employee's behavior in an office environment.

fizkes | Shutterstock

The test has gone viral, posted on all of the major social media sites, including Instagram , Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Many white-collar office workers can relate to the inner struggle of which chair to choose. According to this quiz, the seat I am most comfortable in, midway down the table, means that I “Seek comfort while staying involved, avoid direct power plays” and that my traits are “thoughtful, good listener, and team oriented.”

That being said, most of us choose a conference table seat based on what's available, who is already in the room, and simply our own personal comfort, but that doesn't make the hypothetical choice any less telling.

Online personality tests are a fun way to gauge one's inner workings. They may differ greatly from science-backed personality tests like the Myers-Briggs and other evidence-based assessments, but they still hold value for those who seek to put an explanation to their quirks and the operation of their psyche.

In fact, according to an article in NeuroLeadership, “32% of HR professionals use personality tests to assess candidates for executive roles, and 28% use them for middle-management positions." In this way, a personality test can really affect the outcome of a person’s career. When hiring managers are looking for candidates, they are also looking for a personality fit, not just a skill fit.

Personality assessments help to build a stronger sense of self with insights you may not have already had that indicate your traits and what may be going on in your subconscious mind. The chair test resonates with many who have worked in an office and gives those who haven’t a sense of what they might do in a similar scenario.

A quiz like the chair test has value in that it raises self-awareness, gives you a deeper perception into your own thoughts and feelings, and offers you more confidence to navigate within your world.

Laura Lomas is a writer with a Master’s degree in English and Creative Writing who focuses on news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.