CEO Says People With These 4 Rare Traits Are Worth Hiring ‘On The Spot’

There are definitely certain traits that an employer looks for when they're hiring potential new employees. It can sometimes feel overwhelming to try and figure out how to showcase your strongest traits and characteristics that mean you're qualified to not only get the position but also fit with the company's culture and overall work environment.

In an article for CNBC Make It, CEO Suzy Welch explained that today's professionals are facing nonstop change and ambiguity about, quite literally, everything. Therefore, Welch pointed out that when she's speaking with potential employees, she uses a specific set of traits to identify if they would be a good fit.

Advertisement

1. Nerve

Alena Darmel | Pexels

Welch explained that employees having nerve is something that's lacking in the workforce. She defined nerve as making fast, high-stakes decisions without getting the full picture or information. It's about having the confidence to work in an environment that doesn't really ever wait for anyone. Because leaders are often juggling many hats at once, they need employees who can work at the same level, making decisions on the fly without wavering.

Advertisement

"It also means having the courage to deliver tough truths with empathy. People who combine candor with kindness are rare — but invaluable. Nerve is courage, clarity, speed, transparency, and an unrelenting bias for action," Welch insisted.

2. Elasticity

"Elasticity isn't just tolerating change — it's actually enjoying reinvention. It's a mindset that says, 'Bring on the new.' I often look for what I call 'irregular relationships': friendships, mentorships, or collaborations with people very different from oneself," Welch wrote for CNBC.

She claimed that employees who are willing to be flexible, open, and most importantly, curious about the industry they are in and the business they are working for are all green flags. But especially people who are comfortable with change, which many people aren't. Change is always a good thing because it allows you to continue growing. You shouldn't just be embracing change when something fails or doesn't work out as you wanted.

Advertisement

Psychiatry professor Nassir Ghaemi explained, "The problem is that failure tends to be seen as a good reason to make a change, but people will think there’s something odd if you want to make a change because of, or despite, success. Yet it really doesn’t matter. Either way, you should make a change, because either way, things might turn out better than they are if you make that change."

3. Soundness

Mizuno K | Pexels

Advertisement

Welch admitted that many managers will often tell her how anxious, withdrawn, and worn out their employees are. This is because the pace and pressure of the workplace have become much more intense. According to the American Psychological Association’s 2023 Work in America Survey, 57% of workers said they experienced negative impacts due to work-related stress associated with burnout, including emotional exhaustion, irritability, and anger.

"That's why managers are putting a premium on soundness: a bundle of traits that includes positivity, accountability, resilience, and self-awareness," she added. "You can ask colleagues for feedback on the first three. But self-awareness? That's the only trait on this list you can — and should — test for."

4. Wonderment

Welch pointed out that employees who are always up-to-date on current trends, technology, culture, and ideas are usually people who tend to be the best employees. She explained that gone are the days when you'd be able to speak to your colleagues to stay informed or skim through various news platforms to know what's happening.

Advertisement

"The most successful people don't just absorb what's next — they share it in-house, sparking fresh thinking across teams. Wonderment is intellectual curiosity, cultural fluency, peer around corners, and the proactive instinct to bring the outside in," she said. Out of all of the generations, Gen Z is considered the one that is most tuned in when it comes to the world around them. They should use that to their advantage.

Mostly because of social media, but also because they've mastered the art of simply staying informed. It's what makes them valuable, but Gen Zers aren't the only ones who can bring that kind of energy to a company, either. All it takes is the extra effort of just wanting to be curious.

Finding a job is not simply the rinse and repeat of submitting resumes and cover letters as it was in the past. Today, hiring managers are looking beyond job experience for the perfect candidates, and it's important to highlight your personal strengths as part of the package.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.