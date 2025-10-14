CEO Abandons Company’s 4-Day Workweek So Employees Can Work Around Childcare, Hormones, & The Weather

If you’re anything like most traditional workers out there, a four-day workweek probably sounds pretty good to you. Working eight hours a day for five days a week just doesn’t leave a lot of time to, well, live life.

There are a handful of companies that have decided to give the four-day workweek a try, and many report success. According to the American Psychological Association, companies that implement four-day workweeks have more satisfied employees, increased well-being, and are able to save money. The CEO at one company that has had a four-day workweek in place for a while felt like it was time for a change, though.

A U.K. company is moving from a four-day workweek to only asking employees to work 32 hours each week.

Aled Nelmes, the CEO and founder of Lumen SEO, a small company headquartered in Cardiff, made the announcement in a LinkedIn post. “We’re abandoning the four-day workweek,” he said. “The mental health, output quality, and retention benefits [were] so good, we’re going a step further … the 32-hour workweek.”

Andrew Neel | Pexels

In case your math is as bad as mine, 32 hours makes up four full-time, eight-hour days. So employees will put in the same amount of work. The rules about that work are a lot less strict, though.

“For three months we’re trialing a new way of working at Lumen SEO where team members are to work 32 hours every week — but at any time and from anywhere,” Nelmes continued. He clarified that this means “any time of day, any time of the week” and “at home, in the office, around the globe.”

The CEO offered five reasons for this change.

The first, he said, was flexibility. He stated that he believes traditional employees deserve the same flexibility that entrepreneurs have, so they can do their best work at the times that work best for them.

His second reason had to do with the majority of the company being made up of women. “There are periods during a woman’s cycle where energy and the immune system are higher and lower,” he said. “Flexibility allows for women to lean into and maintain high performance around their cycle.” Reason number three was related: “Men’s cycle is daily, with many men (including myself) being highest performing and focusing best early in the morning before 9 a.m.”

His next reason was that he wanted the company “to be an attractive place to work for parents,” and this flexibility would go a long way toward making the conundrum of childcare simpler. Finally, he actually wanted employees to be able to enjoy the weather. “It’s unpredictable to say the least in the U.K. — I want Lumen SEO staff to be able to take the afternoon off in the sun without the guilt or heavy admin process of booking leave.”

There are proven benefits to what the CEO has implemented.

Nelmes concluded his post by saying, “Put simply? Work should be a life enhancer, not a life degrader.” Many of the comments on the post were positive, with industry experts and average employees alike applauding Nelmes and his company’s decision.

Kaboompics.com | Pexels

Although Nelmes’ 32-hour workweek may be an experiment, there is definitely evidence to back up allowing employees more flexibility. The CDC said it improves health and well-being while also allowing employees to feel like they are in control and giving them greater satisfaction in their jobs. Similarly, the World Economic Forum reported that shorter workweeks actually lead to increased productivity and better health, both for workers and the planet.

Nelmes’ move may sound radical, but there was a time when working just four days a week also sounded a bit wild. Giving people more control over their lives and the way they work is a good thing. Hopefully, more companies will follow in Lumen SEO’s footsteps and give their employees greater autonomy.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.