Caregiver Calls Caring For A 91-Year-Old Who Fought For His Civil Rights A 'Full Circle Moment'

One caregiver developed a special relationship with his client, not just because he was his elder, but also because the man was directly involved in fighting for his civil rights.

David Heavens shared a glimpse into the friendship that has blossomed between him and his 91-year-old client, Frank, on TikTok, calling the bond they have a “full circle moment.”

There’s just something special about connecting with people from previous generations. There’s so much you can learn from their experiences and perspective. Caregivers are uniquely positioned to do this even more than the average person, as they often find themselves working with older people.

A caregiver said he has a deep respect for his client because the man stood up for his civil rights decades ago.

“Frank, my 91-year-old client and Navy veteran, marched for civil rights when he was young,” Heavens explained in the video’s caption. “Now, an African American is his caregiver. That’s a full circle moment. Thank you to everyone who loves and supports this page. Be kind to one another.”

@twentyfur7official Frank, my 91-year-old client and Navy veteran, marched for civil rights when he was young. Now an African American is his caregiver. That’s a full circle moment. Thank you to everyone who loves and supports this page. Be kind to one another. ♬ original sound - David Heavens

On his TikTok account, Heavens regularly shares footage of his escapades with Frank, which have included everything from dressing up in costume to trying new restaurants. The one video that really gained traction on the app currently has 2.5 million likes. It shows a montage of some of Heavens’ and Frank’s best moments, from doing a secret handshake to shaving, to sharing food.

It’s clear that Heavens cares deeply about Frank. Of course, it’s his job to do so as his caregiver, but their bond seems to run deeper. They obviously have a mutual respect and admiration for each other.

It's obvious that this particular caregiver-client relationship is more of a friendship.

Heavens’ fellow TikTokers were quick to point out that his relationship with Frank seemed to go beyond that of purely an employee and a client. “Baby, you’re not his caregiver,” one person said. “You’re his friend and that’s so much more than a job. This is beautiful. You can see the love he has for you and vice versa.”

“I would say he’s lucky to have you, but I think you both are lucky to have each other,” another commented. “That’s two rich and lucky men!” someone else noted. A fourth person asked, “Do people not see how beautiful genuine humanity can be?”

It wasn’t hard for people to understand that Heavens and Frank truly care about each other and enjoy each other’s company. Heavens really is more than just Frank’s caregiver. He’s more like a part of the family now.

Both men going above and beyond for each other at different times in their lives makes this a full circle moment.

AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving reported that an estimated 63 million Americans serve as caregivers. While many caregivers are family members, about 11 million are paid, like Heavens. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “A caregiver provides assistance in meeting the daily needs of another person.”

Obviously, Heavens is going above and beyond in his work. He is not just ensuring that Frank’s needs are met, but helping him have fun and giving him a support system while doing so. Frank originally went above and beyond for Heavens before he was even born, though.

Pew Research Center reported that a 1965 Gallup poll found that only 26% of Americans viewed civil rights as a serious problem the country was going through. “Views about civil rights and integration were clearly mixed,” they said. That’s not how things looked to Frank, though. While we don’t know what his exact involvement in the Civil Rights Movement was, he thought there was a problem that needed to be fixed.

Without people like him who stood up for what was right, we may have never even reached a point where Heavens could work as Frank’s caregiver. Now, they are both blessed to know each other. It is a “full circle moment,” indeed.

