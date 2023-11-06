3 Cannabis Products For Good Times And Better Sleep

Celebrating an impressive 12,000-year history, cannabis has gracefully evolved from ancient uses to becoming a celebrated choice for relaxation and wellness in our contemporary world. Indeed, as of April 2023, a remarkable 38 states in the U.S. have legalized the use of cannabis for medical and/or recreational pursuits. But the enlightenment doesn't end there - there’s a little-known secret. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, dispensary-grade, federally legal Cannabis can now be conveniently and confidently shipped straight to your door across the entire United States.

In recent times, societal perspectives have shifted towards a more embracing viewpoint regarding cannabis and its myriad benefits. Today, people are recognizing and welcoming the plant's potent capabilities beyond mere recreation - from stress alleviation, inducing relaxation, and sparking creativity to providing sought-after pain relief.

Enter Indacloud: Award-winning Cannabis that gets shipped straight to your door.

Indacloud is not just a cannabis-based company; it is a committed ally on your journey towards better sleep, managing stress, and ensuring moments of joy and relaxation amidst your chaotic life. With a wide array of award-winning products such as edibles, vapes, concentrates, and much more, Indacloud steadfastly plants its roots in principles of trustworthiness, affordability, and supreme convenience for its cherished clientele.

But along with its wide array of edibles, vapes, concentrates, and more, Indacloud isn't shy about how trustworthy, affordable, and convenient they are as a company. They take the happiness of their consumers quite seriously and have made it their mission to provide the “perfect high” across the board. Above all else, they spare no expense or detail to ensure that their selection, research and development, and customer service are top-notch.

Benefits of Using Cannabis Products

1. Better sleep

Cannabis can be more useful than just for a good time. It can actually help you obtain better sleep! Numerous studies have suggested that cannabis can aid in improving sleep quality.

The compounds in cannabis, particularly cannabinoids like THC and CBD, interact with the endocannabinoid system, which plays a crucial role in regulating sleep patterns. Brilliant, right? A 2022 study published in the "National Library of Medicine" found that cannabis use led to a significant improvement in sleep parameters, reducing the time it takes to fall asleep and increasing the overall duration of sleep.

In other words, it puts you to sleep and can keep you asleep. Get that REM sleep in!

Cannabis products can even help individuals with sleep disorders, such as insomnia, by promoting relaxation and reducing nighttime wake-up calls we all get.

2. Anxiety and Stress Management.

We are all humans and we all experience the horrendous emotion known as stress. And even more than you think you have to deal with anxiety too. The good news is that cannabis can actually help manage these inconvenient mental obstacles.

The endocannabinoid system is involved in regulating mood, and cannabis compounds can interact with it to produce calming effects.

THC is a cannabinoid found in cannabis. It has been observed to provide temporary relief from stress and anxiety, offering potential benefits for those seeking relaxation and calmness.

3. Pain Relief

Cannabis has long been used for pain management. But exactly how can it do that?

Well those lovely little cannabinoids, THC and CBD, interact with pain receptors, offering analgesic effects that make cannabis a viable option for individuals dealing with various types of pain, including arthritis and migraines.

So weed can help my lower back and relieve the pounding headaches I get? Sign me up!

4. Relaxation

Okay, who doesn't want help relaxing? Cannabis has often been used as a chill pill or decompressor of sorts. That is, recreationally it's been used for its relaxation-inducing properties which help individuals unwind and de-stress after a long day.

The calming effects of cannabis are attributed to the modulation of GABA receptors in the brain, which promote relaxation and reduce anxiety (see above).

5. Creativity/Inspiration

Get high and get creative. No seriously, cannabis has been known to help users gain inspiration and be more creative.

Low doses of THC (also known as microdosing) can improve divergent thinking as well as get your mind to better focus on your task allowing you to freely express yourself without getting distracted.

This can help one with their creative flow!

3 Cannabis Products To Try For Good Times And Even Better Sleep

1. Soda Shop Gummies

Now that summer has come and gone, you may find yourself yearning for a sweet fruity explosion. Look no further than Indacloud’s Soda Shop THC Gummies ($29.99), available in 7 perfectly crafted flavors and includes 200mg of THC per pack.

Just one gummy and you’ll find yourself not only relaxed, but inspired to take on whatever tasks await you, whether it’s cooking a meal, meal, meditating, or just spending time with your friends. No matter what, you’re sure to find yourself smiling from ear to ear.

Use the discount code: YourTango to receive 40% off and free shipping when you buy!

2. Dope Rope (THC Candy Pebble Rope)

Touted as one of the strongest edibles available to order online, you'll be in fruity heaven with Indacloud’s Dope Rope ($14.99)!

Plus with the coupon code: YourTango that will drop down an extra 40%.

With 150mg of THC in the entire edible, made of candy pebbles with a pleasant tang and both Delta 9 and Delta 8 THCs, you'll enjoy a truly powerful high — and all it takes is 1/8 of a piece of the rope. Oh and we also want to mention that they have 3 delicious flavors; Blue Razz, Strawberry Colada, and Fruit Punch. Now you can experience the nostalgia of the candies of days past, all while enjoying a perfectly crafted high at the same time.

3. Delta 8 Vapes

The best creative tool that we have ever seen is this 2 Gram Delta 8 vape from Indacloud ($34.99)!

Easy to use and perfect for a shorter, more focused high, these cute and fruity-flavored disposable vapes are our favorite canna vapes from Indacloud. After one or maybe two puffs, you will watch yourself turn into a creative queen. They are available in multiple strains, but we think your favorites will be their birthday cake and blitzed blue razz flavors

Take advantage of IndaCloud's free shipping and 40% off your purchase using discount code YourTango now!

-Created in partnership with IndaCloud

Samantha Maffucci is a Senior Editor for YourTango who has written hundreds of articles about relationships, trending news and entertainment, and astrology.