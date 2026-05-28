You Can Usually Tell How Calm Someone Is By How Quickly They Do This, Says Study

How often do we train our bodies, our minds, or our voices? This can be for any number of reasons, such as wanting to exercise more, expanding your intellectual horizons, or becoming a better singer. We treat these activities as instruments we can fine-tune as we see fit, but often ignore other parts of ourselves that are just as important, but far simpler.

How often do you really pay attention to how someone is breathing and whether they practice deep breathing exercises? Breath is a life source, quite literally. Studies using fMRI scans showed that the effects of slow breathing techniques include increased relaxation, vigor, and alertness, and reduced symptoms of anxiety, depression, anger, and confusion.

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Breath is our source of power that constantly dwells within us, and we largely ignore it as we move about. How much of the power of breathing are you aware of as you go through your day?

You can usually tell how calm someone is by listening closely to how quickly they breathe, says research

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How deeply does a person fill their lungs when they breathe?

According to marriage and family therapist Jhenneviev Heartt, about 80 percent of people only breathe at 25-30 percent of their full capacity at any given time during the day. That's practically nothing compared to what your body is capable of. You're not filling your lungs as deeply and fully as they can go.

The more you master your breath, the more you're able to master your life, Heartt explained. You must learn how to use your breath to tap into yourself and reach into the flow of your own issues — even research from Harvard Medical School has explored how the power of breathing can heal everything from trauma to substance abuse issues. Pretty incredible.

But how aware is a person of their own breathing?

The more you can tap into the power of your breath, the more you can awaken your body. Our breathing is like a map that tells us about what's going on within ourselves. It's like a map of our personal situations, including physical, mental, and emotional conditions.

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Your breath is an important, integral part of your health, so are you paying attention to it like you really should be? Opening and receiving more breath into your lungs is not only something that will help center you, but it's also healthy for you.

Since we spend most of our days without really taking in as much oxygen as we could, this could account for many issues we might face in our lives, including simple things like additional sleepiness at work.

Heartt recommended that we take some time to pay attention to this small, often-ignored aspect of our bodies, because by doing so, we can come to a deeper understanding of ourselves. At least once, twice, or three times every day, stop and listen to your body while taking ten conscious breaths. This simple method will help make you feel better and reduce stress.

And it's so good for your relationships, too. Psychiatrist Patricia L. Gerbarg, M.D., explained that regulated breathing practices can have rapid effects in our brains that help "enhance our capacities for connection, self-regulation, compassion, and healing." You can get back in tune with your body by using your breath. It's one of the most beneficial things you can do for yourself, and it's a simple exercise you can practice every single day to feel calmer and better about life in general.

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Jhenneviev Heartt is a transformational therapist who focuses on guiding people to where they need to be in their lives, so they can live fully and happily. She wants to help people become better so they can lead healthier, more fulfilling lives, and she uses a combination of therapies and shamanistic rituals in her programs.