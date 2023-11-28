Are you too in love with yourself?
By David Wygant — Last updated on Nov 28, 2023
It’s not the way you dress or that you want to be the center of attention, but here are three warning signs for you to watch out for what might signal you’re turning into a narcissist.
Here are 3 brutally honest signs you're an extreme narcissist:
1. You use a ‘narcissist stick’
From a marketing perspective, the name would have never taken off — so they ended up calling it a “Selfie Stick.” If you don’t know what a selfie stick is, it’s literally a stick that acts as an arm extension so you take a more flattering picture of yourself. You put your phone at the end of it so it faces you. Now, you can take a photo of yourself from a decent distance. You get to look at yourself and admire yourself.
Why have we become obsessed with documenting every single moment we have — and then immortalizing it on Facebook and Instagram?
You’re not taking ‘selfies’ so one day when you’re older you can go back and look over them. And FYI, no one is interested in searching for your pictures online. There’s nothing wrong with taking the odd picture, but if you’re taking pictures every second of the day, there’s a good chance you’re becoming narcissistic. Narcissistic people find it almost impossible to connect with people.
2. You change your profile picture more often than your underwear
You’re always changing your profile picture on Facebook. You’re constantly editing your photos. You’re fixing them, cleaning, filtering, and making them as pretty as possible. Then, once you get that ultimate photo and perfect look, you post it on Facebook and Twitter.
Facebook can be an incredibly narcissistic ritual. Really, they should have called that place Narcissism Book. It’s mainly people putting up photos of themselves and quoting themselves so they look interesting to the outside world. Facebook is really about social validation. Like saying, “I’m important,” every single day.
Here’s a hint: If you change your profile picture more often than your underwear, you have a serious problem.
3. Constantly fussing
Nobody should spend too much time worrying about how they look in a picture. It’s what’s on the inside of a person that matters. There’s nothing wrong with having pride in your appearance, but when it gets to be too much, it’s a sign of narcissistic behavior.
Narcissistic people are all about the outside. They’re always putting on makeup or having their hair done. You should be doing the work from the inside out. Discover who you really are and where you’re going. Take responsibility for the things you’ve done in your life, and take time to learn and grow. Love and appreciate your friends and family in person, not online. It releases serotonin, which makes you happy. And the happy people win.
