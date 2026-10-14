Brilliant People Who Want To End A Pointless Conversation Often Use 10 Casually Graceful Phrases

Everyone's been in this uncomfortable predicament before. They're in the office when they encounter a boss or coworker who can't seem to stop talking. From irrelevant topics to things that could've been an email, most people wish they had a phrase to get them to stop talking.

Now, is it intimidating to use any of these phrases to a big boss or a coworker they respect? Absolutely; however, if people are tired of having their lunch break wasted, it's best to get one of these graceful phrases under their belt.

Brilliant people who want to end a conversation fast often say these things casually:

1. 'Sorry, I'm a bit low on time. What's the main issue here?'

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The first phrase brilliant people use is, "Sorry, I'm a bit low on time. What's the main issue here?" It's important to let others know when they're crossing a boundary or doing something that they clearly aren't okay with. Despite how awkward it may be, many people don't seem to understand that honesty is sometimes the best policy. According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, people significantly overestimate the cost of being honest.

So, is it nerve-wrecking for people to set their foot down and say what's on their mind? Of course. However, by saying, "I'm a bit low on time," people can better meet your needs, which prompts them to speed up and get to the main point.

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2. 'Let's circle back when we both have a bit more time to discuss''

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Sometimes, people talk about something that isn't important or could wait. And while this might not seem like a huge deal, when someone is crunched for time and only has so many hours in a day, it's best to move that yapping session to another day. Sure, some might consider it rude, but if saying 'circle back' means saving more minutes in the day, so be it. Believe it or not, most bosses and coworkers will understand it.

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3. 'Can you summarize the main point since I'm running out of time?''

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Listen, it's not uncommon for people to struggle with getting to the point. It's unfortunate, but getting to the point isn't always the easiest when someone has a million things on their mind. Even if it's uncomfortable, establishing what's needed is the first step to stop people from wasting time. Another way to politely tell someone to stop wasting time is to ask them to summarize what is needed.

Sure, it might be a lot to go over, but if they can recap what's needed, it'll make finding a solution much easier. Research from the University of Iowa shows that honesty and integrity are crucial in conflict resolution. So, be blunt and upfront about those needs, even if it feels a bit assertive at first.

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4. 'I've got a tight schedule, so let's keep this brief'

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Sure, it's a bit upfront, and some would consider it rude; however, in a workplace that doesn't pay enough for people to put on a fake smile, sometimes being slightly impolite is the only way to say what's on their mind. According to the American Institute of Stress, 52% of people feel burned out. So, while their boss might give them a look, in the end, who cares? Saying it like it us usually isn't enough to get people fired, as long as they say it respectfully. So, if someone is wasting their time, be upfront and tell them to keep it brief.

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5. 'I think we might be getting off track'

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It's normal for people to get sidetracked in a conversation. After eight hours in an office, it's easy to stray off topic and start discussing unrelated issues that have nothing to do with the subject at hand. Even so, not everyone has an hour a day to waste on nonsense.

According to adjunct professor and author Gregg Levoy, "People tend to over-talk when they're hungry for attention and validation." So, while it's slightly awkward to mention, being upfront and getting things back on track will save everyone time and energy.

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6. 'This isn't my area of expertise, but I can direct you to someone who knows more about this'

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Ever had a coworker or boss waste time on something that wasn't your area of expertise? It's frustrating when someone presents too much information to their audience while expecting the other person to understand what they're talking about. Once again, people don't get paid enough to put up with nonsense. Sure, it might be rude to admit it, but bosses and coworkers always try to cross boundaries and pile on more work just because they can.

That's why it's crucial to set boundaries and learn to say no. As clinical psychologist Rubin Khoddam, Ph.D., explained, "Healthy boundaries are limits you set around your time, emotions, psychological energy, and physical space and body to protect yourself from feeling drained by others in your life." So, even if others get frustrated, remember: if they aren't paying for it, don't feel obligated to do it.

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7. 'Thanks for sharing. Let's follow this up through email since I need to get back to work'

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There's no greater annoyance than hearing someone ask for a meeting, only to slowly realize that everything they are saying could have been an email. Now, it's understandable why people do this: text messages or emails don't always convey tone and can be confusing. According to a study published in Computers in Human Behavior Reports, texting increases the likelihood of misunderstandings. Even so, when life is chaotic and work picks up the pace, emailing or texting undeniably saves valuable time, even if they require clarification on details.

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8. 'I'd love to keep chatting, but I really need to get some things done'

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Sure, you might love your Mom and Dad a ton, but sometimes parents can chatter for hours on end if their kids don't cut them off. And while it's rude to cut them off, politely telling them that you need to get stuff done is the best way to get them off the phone without starting an explosive war.

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10. 'Let's catch up another time'

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With so many hours in the day, the last thing people want is to waste time jabbering for hours on end about the same old thing. It might come across as a bit blunt, but there's nothing rude about telling people to catch up another time. If someone is a real friend or truly cares for you, then they'll understand that you have other needs and priorities. Even if it stings a little, someone who tries their best to understand others will almost always accept your availability, even if those terms sometimes mean cutting things a bit short.

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10. 'This is dragging on a bit, so what's the next step?'

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It's understandable why people drag conversations on. Without meaning to, they might over-explain certain things because they don't want to come across as unclear. That's why it's important to reassure them that it's okay to get to the point. Again, stay polite, but don't hesitate to redirect the conversation. While some might roll their eyes, others will appreciate that you don't beat around the bush.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.