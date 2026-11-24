Many people spend their whole week looking forward to the weekend, only to find that they don’t feel well-rested at all when Sunday night comes around.

A study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science concluded that people get the most out of their weekends when they act like they’re on a mini vacation. But anyone who actually achieves that has to do more than just decide to think about their days off differently.

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People who never feel like their weekends are wasted do these brilliant things to get the most out of their time

1. They check something small off of their to-do list

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It’s tough to strike a balance between productivity and rest. If someone’s not in the middle of a big project that’s going to take up time over the weekend, the best thing to do is combine both by completing a small task. That gives them the boost that comes from getting something done, but it’s not so time-consuming that they aren’t able to enjoy their time off. They get a feeling of accomplishment without being completely overwhelmed.

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Getting small things out of the way really isn’t that costly. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that although it takes up mental energy, it’s replenished when the task is finished. That makes a little productivity worth it in the middle of a relaxing weekend.

2. They make specific plans that they can look forward to

The weekend seems a lot less exciting when your plans are vague, or even nonexistent. Career coach Marty Nemko, PhD, said he encourages his clients to think of something they can look forward to when they want to be in a better mood.

That doesn’t mean those plans need to be elaborate, though. Something small like going for a walk with a friend is still worth looking forward to, but it’s much more concrete than saying you might do something if you have the time.

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People who do this make their weekends feel special. Even when it’s going to be pretty laidback overall, they know there’s at least one fun thing that’s going to happen.

3. They don’t waste time worrying about the week ahead

Psychologist Dr. Kia-Rai Prewitt said it’s normal to feel anxious before the start of a new week. “As you are getting closer to the beginning of the work week, you may notice that it’s harder to enjoy yourself,” she noted. But, just like with all worries, this can take up a lot of energy without doing anything helpful.

When people think about what they’ll do at work on Monday, they can’t be present, but they also can’t change what’s coming on Monday. As hard as it is, people who make the most of their weekends accept that a new week is coming, and there’s nothing they can do about it. They prefer to enjoy the here and now instead of getting caught up in what may or may not happen later.

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4. They take time to rest instead of scheduling every minute

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It’s not easy to rest, even on the weekends. While that is free time, it feels so short that many people think they need to fit as much into it as they possibly can. Before long, their weekend schedule starts to look the same as every weekday.

Dr. Tiffany Moon, MD, explained, “Somewhere along the way, our culture decided that stillness equals laziness.” But that’s a dangerous way to think when our bodies and minds need rest to keep functioning.

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People who use the weekends to rest don’t just stay in bed the whole time, but they do understand the importance of leaving unscheduled time to do absolutely nothing.

5. They’re always open to trying new things

Routines are extremely useful, but sticking to them too rigidly can make people feel like they’re stuck doing the same thing over and over again. That’s why it’s a good idea to mix things up by trying something new.

Psychologist Karyn Hall, PhD, shared that even though leaving your comfort zone can feel scary, it’s worth it. Doing something out of the ordinary is what keeps people’s brains young through flexible thinking. Even days off will start to feel boring when they all look the same. Variety is what makes people feel like their lives are meaningful.

6. They don’t spend all of their time staring at a screen

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We usually think of limiting screen time as something that kids need to do, but it’s important for everyone. A study published in BMC Medicine found that cutting back on screen time really does improve people’s mental health.

Watching funny TikToks might seem like a good use of your time, but it’s pretty pointless. If that’s all you do over the weekend, you’ll wonder where all of your free time went when you get to Sunday night. One of the main things that makes people feel like they’re wasting their time is not actually living their lives. People who make that a priority feel much more satisfied at the end of the weekend.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.