Bride Asked Wedding Guest To Leave After He Showed Up Wearing His Military Uniform

A bride’s wedding day went from joyous to incredibly awkward after she requested that one of her guests leave due to his attire. According to the bride, she felt as if her thunder was being stolen, and that the guest wanted all eyes on him instead.

She is now having doubts and has turned to Reddit to find out if she was over the top for requesting a guest leave the wedding for wearing his uniform.

The bride asked a wedding guest to leave after he showed up wearing his military uniform.

Sharing her story to the subreddit, AITA, the bride revealed that on her wedding day, the son of one of her new husband’s family friends arrived at the reception dressed in his military uniform, along with all of his medals. While the woman claimed she had nothing against military members, she stressed there was a dress code at her wedding that she expected her guests to follow.

“This was a black tie optional wedding and frankly it felt very out of place,” she wrote. She also believed that the man may have chosen to wear his military uniform on purpose to “show off,” and get the attention of other guests. “My wedding had over 300 guests and nobody else felt the need to wear something to make them stand out,” the woman shared.

Although she said that the man was “very well-mannered” and a “complete gentleman” at the reception, she eventually decided to ask him to leave after a few of her guests approached him and asked him for photos. “Frankly it just felt like the only reason he wore that was to be in the spotlight and make it about him, which I don't think you are supposed to do at someone else's wedding,” the woman wrote.

“The whole point of having a dress code at a wedding is so that no one guest will stand out too much.” While the woman admitted that she did feel bad asking the man to leave her wedding, she did not believe it was appropriate for him to show up in his military uniform since it was not the right time or place.

People were divided regarding the situation.

Some people believed that the bride’s request was unfair and over the top.

“[There were] over 300 people. Guy is in military formal wear and was very well-mannered. No question you're over dramatic and self-centered,” one Redditor commented.

“Military uniforms are considered formal attire. Unless you specifically asked people to not wear them he was adhering to your dress code and it's super classless to ask someone not doing anything wrong to leave an event they were invited to,” another user pointed out.

“It's overkill to kick him out. He wasn't hurting anything. A few people thanking him for his service really doesn't detract from your special day at all,” another user wrote.

However, other people believed that a military uniform had no place at a wedding and that the man was diverting focus from the bride and groom.

“Why on Earth would this guy wear a military outfit and his medals to a non-military event? He is just purely showing off,” one user wrote. “I’m in the Marines and I cannot stress enough how much me and all my other buddies would berate this dude. JUST BECAUSE YOU SERVED DOESN'T MEAN EVERYONE NEEDS TO KNOW!” another user commented.

Even if the man did not intend to show off or steal the spotlight from the bride and groom, it was still impolite to break her wedding dress code. Although no guest is required to follow it, it demonstrates consideration for their expectations on their big day.

The bride and groom may have had a specific reason behind their wedding reception dress code. It could have held a special meaning to them. Who are we to question or challenge their dress code, especially if it is only for one day?

While military members deserve all of the gratitude and thanks in the world for their service, all eyes should be on the bride and groom on their wedding day.

