Boss Refuses To Hire Any New Employees Who Admit To Doing This Very Normal Thing Outside Of Work Hours

Typically, what you do in your personal time, as long as it’s not breaking the law, doesn’t affect your chances of employment. That wasn't the case with one employee, who turned to Reddit to expose their boss and his refusal to hire any new employees who enjoy hobbies outside of work.

As if the job market weren't scary enough. If you're lucky to even get an interview, now you have to worry about bosses critiquing how you spend your free time. Though there are bosses who have peculiar requirements for those they hire. You would think that at least benign hobbies wouldn’t cause a ding letter. But for this employer, even video games aren’t safe.

A boss refuses to hire employees who have 'hobbies outside of work.'

Lee Charlie | Shutterstock

A person posted their experience on Reddit’s “r/antiwork,” a subreddit described as a place “for those who want to end work…and want personal help with their own jobs/work-related struggles.” They shared that their boss interviewed a prospective employee and decided not to hire her. But the boss’s reasoning wasn't related to her qualifications. Rather, it was simply that she plays video games in her free time.

“My boss states that he wants a well-rounded person and doesn’t want someone who plays games when they go home for the day,” the person wrote. Who would’ve thought having a harmless hobby would make you bad at your job? The poster felt that the boss’s reasoning was not appropriate.

Many users reported only sharing hobbies that could be considered productive in a professional setting.

“What someone does with their free time has no business being discussed or judged in the workplace,” they wrote. But that's not exactly the case, especially during an interview. Career coach Angela Copeland explained, “It’s best if the hobbies are something that the interviewer may either relate to or respect.” That means, if you don't know, choose something generic like reading, and be sure to have a book you can talk about comfortably, should they ask.

Many replied that this Reddit user's experience is exactly why they avoid discussing their gaming habits in interviews. People worry about employers’ perceptions when they deem a prospective hire a “gamer.” So, people do what many of us do in job interviews and embellish a bit. They shared their cherry-picked hobbies that they feel comfortable sharing with employers.

“This is why my answer is always playing music and camping, even though more of my free time is spent gaming. It’s outdated nonsense and I guarantee you this guy just watches TV with most of his free time, but it is what it is. I swear interviews are just about who is the biggest liar,” one person wrote.

“Honestly I’d preface with my other hobbies. I bowl, swim and bake at home. People are too judgmental of others’ hobbies especially if they’re not acceptable to the boomer generation,” another added.

It’s unclear whether the boss is a “baby boomer,” but most bosses fall under that category. In 2018, FactSet found that roughly 80% of S&P 500 CEOs were “baby boomers.” But just because someone is a certain age, does that affect their gaming habits compared to younger people? A study from Newzoo found that a whopping 42% of baby boomers are gamers.

If your hobby is niche or comes with a social stigma, it's best to focus on other activities.

Migma__Agency | Shutterstock

Some people suggested it’s about finding the right working environment. The top reply was from someone who said that their place of employment has an opposite attitude toward gaming. “In my office she’d be hired just so we’d have another gamer to talk with,” they wrote.

If you really want the job, however, it's probably best to focus on hobbies that are more collectively enjoyed and socially acceptable to discuss. If you are looking for a more workplace-friendly fit for your personality, be completely honest. Just remember, it could backfire on you. Working in an environment where your hobbies are not just dismissed but frowned upon might be a dealbreaker for you, and that's okay.

“Yeah, honestly that girl dodged a bullet and I hope she finds a workplace full of gamers to talk to,” another person added.

Finding a job can be difficult, and sometimes people have to settle for what they can get. But people with fun hobbies like video games aren’t just employees; many are bosses too. So, stumbling on an employer who’s also a gamer may be easier than one may think.

Ethan Cotler is a writer and frequent contributor to YourTango living in Boston. His writing covers entertainment, news, and human interest stories.