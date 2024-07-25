Boss Hides A ‘Secret Test’ On Every Job Listing And Avoids Hiring Candidates Who Ignore It

Employers are always trying to ensure they hire the right candidates, but unfortunately, in our competitive job market, it means applicants might have to jump through even more hoops just to be considered.

As it stands, job interviews aren't always a strong point for many individuals, and it may have gotten a bit more complicated after a boss confessed to using "secret tests" for applicants.

A boss hid a 'secret test' on an editorial job listing and avoided hiring candidates who didn't point it out.

An anonymous reader shared a post to a workplace advice column run by expert Alison Green. The reader explained that a few years ago, they applied for an entry-level position after college. Upon looking at the job listing, they noticed a few "obvious" spelling errors.

"It has been a few years, so the exact error escapes me now, but it was one that was very easy to miss (I only noticed because I was so nervous I had taken to reading the listing a bit obsessively before sending my application)," they recalled. "Since the job was specifically calling for someone with solid editing skills, I mentioned it in my cover letter."

The applicant wrote in their cover letter, "Just a heads-up, but I noticed that instead of xx, it says zz on the website."

Because they picked out the grammatical errors, they were called in for an interview, during which the boss admitted that the error on the job listing was done on purpose as a "test" to see if people were paying attention.

While it's fine for employers to assess a candidate's potential and skills before hiring them, most of those assessments should be done during the hiring process.

Picture yourself in a similar situation. Would you be willing to point out errors in the job description or listing? Chances are you wouldn't out of sheer fear of making a bad first impression.

Indeed pointed out that in order to make a good first impression on hiring managers, it's important to treat everyone with respect. Most of us would agree that pointing out errors in the midst of an introduction would go against that logic. Sure, it worked out in this niche example, but was it worth the risk?

Putting an unknown "test" in the interview process is a bit of an unfair practice.

Chances are, many of the applicants for the editing job saw the grammatical errors and likely chose not to point them out.

"Now, I think this is a slightly annoying practice, but it has stuck in the back of my mind over the years. And now, if I am applying to a job and I notice an error on a post, I can’t stop myself from calling it out," they continued.

"Sometimes I get a thank-you, and occasionally I think that this does help my cover letter stand out."

A recruiter informed the employee that sometimes this kind of behavior can come off as 'condescending.'

One of their recruiter friends claimed that while they may be trying to be helpful and polite, it can sometimes come across as condescending.

"I have yet to run into another person who has specifically mentioned that this is a 'test,' though I have seen other listings that include similar things," they added. "I recently had an interview where the recruiter listed out a bunch of software and asked if I was familiar with any, and I had to admit that I hadn’t heard of a few of them, only for him to admit that he had made two of them up, just to see if I was lying about my experience."

Just as interviews are the best time for employers to get a feel for job candidates, the same can be said for candidates.

If you're going through a job interview, chances are you aren't getting clarity or transparency from the employer, and you have to weigh the pros and cons of pointing out the uncomfortable or behaving as traditional professional etiquette dictates.

As it stands, job seekers already struggle with the current job market, especially Gen Zers who are entering their post-grad life and going on their first job interviews.

Your best bet? Follow your gut because each and every interview and application is a crap shoot. Have faith that the right fit for you is out there, and you'll act accordingly when the opportunity presents itself.

