Boomer Scolds Gen-Z Woman For Looking At Phone Instead Of Talking To Him — She Says That's 'Not How Her Generation Works'

Last updated on Jun 27, 2026

A young woman in a beige trench coat looking up at the sky in complete disbelief while holding her smartphone horizontally; a visual representation of 'the boundaried response' and Gen-Z communication exhaustion. KaterynaUKR | Shutterstock
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Baby Boomers, fairly or unfairly, have garnered a reputation for acting rude, selfish, and all-around entitled. One Gen-X woman believed that the stories were a bit over-the-top — at least, until she met one of these notorious Boomers herself.

A Gen-Z woman was yelled at by an angry Boomer man for being on her phone

The 45-year-old woman shared her story on Reddit. “I’ve been lurking around [the online forum] for a while and laughing at the posts thinking ‘it can’t be that bad,’” she wrote. “Karma proved me wrong.”

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The woman explained that “it finally happened” — she met a Boomer who acted rude and entitled, just like the stories she had read online.

“I accompanied my friend to some appointments he had because they’re in a city I don’t get to go to much," she shared. While she was waiting for her friend during his appointments, she met the Boomer.

“Anyway, here I am, minding my own business, surfing on my phone,” she recalled. “Boomer walks up to the desk, loudly [announces] his info, and takes a seat right across from me.”

The woman reacted kindly but not in any way that would encourage conversation.

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“I glanced up and smiled because it’s polite, then went back to my phone,” she stated. “He then just as loudly starts explaining, ‘Ya know, that’s what I hate about you young people nowadays.’”

RELATED: Boomer Dad Cuts His Son Off Financially After He Decided To Get Tattoos On His Biceps — 'I Don't Have Freaks In My Family'

The Boomer was upset that the woman was on her phone instead of talking to him

woman sitting alone in a waiting area on her phone Getty Images / Unsplash+

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Understandably, she was confused by this seemingly random outburst. “Sorry? What do you mean?” she asked.

“That,” he replied, pointing to the woman’s phone. “Everyone is on those [expletive] things now. No one talks to anyone anymore.”

“Maybe, but I was also taught not to talk to strangers, so…” she responded.

“But everyone is on those things,” he argued. 

The woman didn’t understand since they were alone. “Who?" she asked. “I’m the only one here.”

The man felt that perfectly proved his point. “Exactly!” he responded. “We should be talking.’’

“Sir, I don’t know you,” she said, exasperated. “Why would I talk to you?”

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After things didn’t go well with the woman, he moved on to anyone else he could find.

“He’s now wandering around the waiting room, grumbling loudly and talking to anyone who comes in,” she said. “Like, I get you’re probably lonely, but that’s not how you make friends.”

RELATED: Boomer Grocery Store Worker Says Food Bank Donations Are Useless & For Lazy People — ‘I Had To Explain Empathy To Her’

Despite what this man may believe, Boomers actually spend a decent amount of time on phones, too

Based on what this man said, it seems he thinks that Boomers never even touch phones. This is statistically inaccurate, though.

Senior living community Provision Living performed a study comparing smartphone usage between Millennials and Boomers. They found that both generations spend roughly the same amount of time on their phones each day, with Boomers coming in at five hours and Millennials at just over five and a half.

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Both groups also use their phones primarily for social media, especially Facebook, which was the most used app for both generations.

There is a common misconception that Boomers don’t like, or just don’t use, iPhones. Based on this evidence, that's a fallacy — Boomers actually spend a significant amount of time on their phones. Those who don’t are just as unusual and rare as Millennials who don't use their phones.

While it would be easy to judge this man and consider him to be just another Boomer acting rudely, as the woman who posted on Reddit said, he was likely just lonely. 

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Going to an appointment may have been his only form of socialization for the day. While he could have been nicer, we certainly can’t fault him for wanting to chat.

RELATED: Adults Are Realizing Their Boomer Mothers Have Turned Into ‘iPad Moms’ — ‘These Are A 60-Year-Old Women Sitting On iPads All Day’

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest stories.

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