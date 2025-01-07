Boomer Calls Fellow Shopper A 'Socialist' For Trying To 'Pay It Forward' With A Shopping Cart At Aldi

After a kind woman chose to pay it forward for a fellow shopper, she was met with hostility and accused of following a certain political ideology instead.

The woman could not help but laugh that her generous actions were taken the wrong way, and she clarified that she was not promoting politics but only wanted to make someone’s day.

A boomer called a woman a ‘socialist’ for trying to share a shopping cart with her.

Frequent Aldi shoppers know that if you want to use a shopping cart, you have to pay for it. Customers are required to insert a quarter into the shopping cart corrals to obtain a cart. After they are done using it, they have to return it to the corral to get their quarter back.

Advertisement

While a woman named Ray was shopping at Aldi and went to grab a shopping cart, she noticed that a quarter had already been inserted into the payment slot. Since someone had unintentionally done her a favor, Ray decided that she would pass along her shopping cart to another shopper once she was done with it so they wouldn’t have to pay for one either.

Advertisement

Since the woman got her shopping cart for free, she decided to pay it forward to the next shopper.

Once she wrapped up her shopping trip, she spotted an older shopper heading toward the shopping cart corrals.

“I said, ‘Hey, do you need a cart?’ And she's like, ‘Well, yeah,’” Ray recalled in a TikTok video. “And she goes to hand me a quarter and I said, ‘No, that's okay. Keep your quarter and pay it forward.’”

However, instead of reacting with gratitude, the boomer shopper had something else to say. “She's like, ‘Okay, you [expletive] socialist,” Ray recalled.

She could not help but chuckle over what she got in return for just trying to be kind.

Advertisement

“I did not expect to be called out like this on a Wednesday,” she admitted.

Viewers were dumbfounded by the shopper’s insult toward the woman who was just paying it forward.

“Confusing kindness for political ideology says a lot about people,” one user commented.

“This just in: Kindness = Socialism,” another user wrote.

“I’d ask if she uses her social security checks because they are only for socialists,” another suggested.

Others were confused as to why the shopper took the cart anyway if she despised socialism. If she were truly an anti-socialist, she would’ve worked for her own cart by putting her own quarter in the slot rather than taking a free one from a stranger!

Advertisement

monticello | Shutterstock

Sometimes, it seems that no matter what younger generations do, boomers will take some sort of issue with it.

Park in a spot closest to the mall? You’re an ableist. Bring a young child on a plane? You’re selfish. Offer them your shopping cart so they don’t have to pay for one? You must be a socialist!

Advertisement

Little do they know, these small gestures of kindness are what keep most of us going during the hard days, and there is nothing socialist about it.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.