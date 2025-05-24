Boomer Calls Millennials A ‘Hero Generation’ That’s Being Treated Like The ‘Middle Child Of History’

Millennials are considered a generation that has made waves, especially when it comes to social issues. From being huge advocates for climate change, a large voice for mental health awareness, and driving various conversations around equality and inclusivity, millennials are not shy about the aspects of society that need to change. However, they still have quite a battle to fight when it comes to actually being handed the reins, especially when boomers seem to be unwilling to let them go.

Advertisement

In a TikTok video, a boomer named Marilyn McKenna pointed out that the main issue with many in her generation, which inevitably affects millennials and even Gen Z, is that they aren't ready to take a back seat. McKenna argued that boomers need to learn that it's okay to turn the running of things over to younger generations instead of trying to hold onto their power because they're not the "hero generation."

A boomer called millennials the 'hero generation' that's being treated like the 'middle child of history.'

In McKenna's video, she mentioned the Strauss-Howe generational theory and the book "The Fourth Turning," which gives millennials the "hero generation" title. Both Strauss and Howe explained that every 80 to 100 years, there's an archetypal generational cycle in the order of the prophets, nomads, heroes, and artists. Millennials are considered the heroes, whose job is to rescue American society from collapse.

Advertisement

"According to the Strauss-Howe 'Fourth Turning,' which we're in a fourth turning right now according to that 80-year timeline, millennials are supposed to be the ones who rise, who lead, and who collectively get us through the fourth turning or the crisis," McKenna said. "The problem that we're in right now is that boomers will not let go."

McKenna said that this is the reason why millennials can't succeed and are instead being treated like "the middle child of history." She argued that her fellow boomers, who have now amassed wealth, power, and leadership in every realm of our society, still refuse to step out of the spotlight despite having everything they need to live comfortable lives.

Advertisement

She pointed out that we can't just wait for all the boomers to die because, unlike generations that came before them, boomers' lifespans have been extended considerably.

Boomers are choosing to hang onto institutionalized power and accumulated wealth.

"Gen X may resent being bypassed, but they also haven't seized the mantle of power," McKenna continued. "And on the other side of millennials, you have Gen Z, who are self-assured, loud, and coming in hot. They're not asking for permission, they're just going, which basically leaves millennials screwed."

Millennials are expected to be these grand saviors and truly turn things around in the world, but they may never get the chance because boomers are standing in their way and refusing to move. Therefore, millennials may never get their turn to change things or make a difference, but if boomers are willing to take a chance by stepping aside, millennials may have a chance.

"Millennials, specifically, are team-oriented, they're institution-builders, they fix broken systems. They will absolutely do just that for us if we let them."

Advertisement

Boomers should be taking on a mentoring role instead of still trying to be leaders.

In an interview with Newsweek, McKenna explained that boomers have their hands in every sector of our society, from politics, media, corporate leadership, and even the economy itself. They are simply reluctant to make space for new roles and new generations to fill those seats. Boomers are unwilling to admit that times have changed, and to accommodate the changing times, we need new voices.

"It doesn't mean disappearing — it means mentoring, stepping back from dominance, and actively helping to prepare and elevate the next generation of leadership. But, too often, boomers have mistaken staying relevant for staying in control," she added. You can even see it in the corporate workplace, especially.

According to a USA Today and LinkedIn survey, millennials are finding it harder to move up to the middle- and higher-level jobs. Since boomers bring knowledge and experience, many companies are trying to convince them to stay. Forty-one percent of millennials, and 30% of all adults, said they’ve found it difficult to move up in their fields because boomers are waiting longer to retire.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, boomers are doing themselves a disservice by not only refusing to step down and actually put more time into enjoying their lives, but they're also doing the world and everyone in it a disservice by not allowing things to change. As with every generation before them, there always comes a time when the younger generations should have the opportunity to show what they're made of instead of being forced to take a backseat.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.