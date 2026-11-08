My Best Friend Died, So I Rethought Retirement & Hit The Road In A 21-Foot Trailer

You and I have something in common: we have no idea how long we’ll be on this earth. In October 2019, a close colleague of mine died of a heart attack while at work, sitting at his desk, and it deeply impacted me. He was only fifty-one years old, and like me, he loved and excelled at his job.

Scott’s death shook me to my core, and through that shaking, a crystal-clear reality seeped into my being. The best parts of me were being given to those I worked with. Caring for a staff of about seventy and managing eight physical therapy clinics had become my priority.

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After my friend suddenly died, I learned I didn’t love my job enough to have a heart attack at my desk

This reality was one of the key things that fueled my decision to retire early, just a year and a half later. If you’ve had someone close to you die suddenly, then you know the feelings and thoughts that swirled through my mind and emotions. Experiences like these cause us to question our mortality and how we want to spend the rest of our lives.

In this one precious life, we have the privilege to live; I do not want to do it in survival or subsistence mode. I have no desire to watch the years slide by without investing in the things and people I value most.

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I want to live my life, not just survive it. For me, retiring meant opening the door to possibility. Instead of retirement being a departure from the stressful world of healthcare management, I viewed it as a cosmic reset button.

Many of the retirees I’ve interacted with have struggled in retirement because they viewed it solely as stepping away from their careers. Once they arrived in the promised land of retirement, they found themselves bewildered and exhausted, with no idea what to do next.

Retiring was like being allowed to reorient my life at sixty-two, and that was a thrilling proposition

Brian A Jackson | Shutterstock

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What I didn’t expect, though, was that I’d unknowingly slip into a second career. A career that occupied most of my time and energy and landed me right back where I was previously (but without the healthcare benefits and performance bonuses to go with it).