6 Benefits Of Microdosing Psychedelics — Can It Really Help?

An expert shares the truth about the mental health benefits of microdosing, and how to know if it's right for you.
By Monica Ramunda — Written on Jun 05, 2023
Photo: Canna Obscura / Shutterstock
Psychedelics are showing up everywhere, from in the news and to social media. You might be wondering what all the hype is about.
What is microdosing, and can it help me?
Microdosing psychedelics refers to the practice of taking sub-perceptual doses of psychedelic substances such as LSD or psilocybin mushrooms. While research on microdosing is still in the preliminary stages, here are some potential benefits to giving it a try*:
RELATED: Why 'Microdosing' LSD & Other Hallucinogens May Be The Saving Grace For People With Severe Depression & Anxiety
Six widely-recognized benefits to microdosing psychedelics
1. Increased creativity and cognitive enhancement:
Microdosing has been associated with enhanced creativity, divergent thinking, and improved problem-solving abilities. Some individuals report increased mental clarity, focus, and productivity while engaging in creative or cognitive tasks.
2. Mood enhancement and emotional well-being:
Microdosing may have positive effects on mood and emotional well-being. Users have reported reductions in symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. Psychedelics may have the potential to increase emotional openness, empathy, and connectedness to others.
3. Mindfulness and self-reflection:
Microdosing has been linked to an increased sense of mindfulness and self-awareness. People report heightened introspection, a greater capacity for self-reflection, and a deeper understanding of their thoughts and emotions. This can contribute to personal growth and self-development.
4. Neuroplasticity and brain function:
Studies suggest that psychedelics may promote neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to reorganize and form new neural connections. This could potentially lead to improved cognitive functioning, learning, and memory.
5. Reduced Substance Dependence:
There is some evidence to suggest that microdosing may be helpful in reducing substance dependence, such as nicotine or alcohol. Psychedelics have been explored as an adjunct treatment in addiction therapy and have shown promise in assisting individuals with overcoming addictive behaviors.
6. Anti-aging benefits:
Who doesn’t want to think and feel younger? Some of the trademarks of youth are openness to experience, which tends to decrease with age, and curiosity. Psilocybin, in particular, some studies are finding, promotes lasting personality change with openness to experience. I’ll take it!
RELATED: Hope or Hype: Can Psychedelics Treat Depression?
Heather Lee, LCSW, Founder and Director of Medicine Woman Retreats shared her experience with microdosing:
“While research and clinical data is still fairly limited, anecdotally, my clients report increased creativity, mental clarity, and emotional balance when on a microdosing protocol. I believe it is crucial to journal and be attentive and intentional with your body, mind, and spirit while on a microdosing protocol. We want to use microdosing to enhance new patterns of thought and behavior. Increasing self-awareness about our minds and moods and noting those shifts in a journal helps amplify our attention on these desired changes.”
“Microdosing is taking a sub-perceptual dose of a psychedelic substance. The dose will be so small that it does not alter your perceptions, but I like to say it enhances your awareness. You should approach a microdosing practice mindfully and honor it as a catalyst to positive changes, shifts and growth you want to manifest. We live in a culture that tells us that just popping a pill will fix a problem. Microdosing is so much more than that. Microdosing is about working together with medicine in a very attentive mind, body, and spirit practice. When we bring a high level of intentionality to microdosing to have powerful and positive results.”
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: I Used Psychedelic Medicine To Heal My Childhood Trauma
Monica Ramunda LPC and LCMHC is the Owner and Founder of Sacred Healing Journeys, which offers Women’s Wellness Retreats with psychedelics. She also offers classes on microdosing and understanding the benefits of psychedelics on your mental health.
More for You:
*While there are many potential possible benefits, like all medications it is not a panacea and is not for everyone. There are potential risks, and even in small doses can cause issues, and potentially trigger latent mental health issues. Laws for use also vary by state, territory or country. Check with your healthcare provider first to ensure it is a good fit for you.