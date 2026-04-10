Dogs may be considered man's best friend, but women who love dogs have unique personality traits that actually make them amazing romantic partners

Although it's a highly debated topic, women are generally thought to be more nurturing than their male counterparts. Even the Dalai Lama was quoted as saying, “Females have more sensitivity about others’ wellbeing.” Others being the operative word, because according to a survey by Joybird, 58% of women share their lives with at least one pet, compared to just 49% of men.

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It's not really controversial to say that owning a pet, especially a dog, takes a special kind of person. The same goes for loving animals in general. All that is to say that women who can't help but adore pups, even if they don't own one, make the best life partners.

Women who love dogs almost always have 7 specific personality traits that make them excellent life partners:

1. They have big hearts

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Whether they've rescued, gone to a breeder, or just offer up their pet sitting services to friends and family with pups, women who love dogs just have big hearts.

Sloppy dog kisses and a sprinkling of fur on their clothes don't faze them. This is probably why a 2015 study found that individuals who describe themselves as "dog people" are more conscientious and emotionally expressive.

Those are important traits in a relationship because they mean these dog-loving women don't sweat the small stuff. They might get annoyed by a toilet seat that gets accidentally left up in the middle of the night, but it won't be a relationship deal breaker. A loving, happy home will always come before aesthetics. In fact, effort and emotion are valued by women who love dogs much more than expensive gifts, but if you don't also love dogs, or her dog doesn't like you ... well, it might not be a lifelong match.

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2. They are committed

Sharing your life with a dog isn't exactly easy. First, it's a major financial commitment. According to the American Kennel Club, it costs about $2,500 a year to own a pup, and that's not including the $2,100 one-time expenses for general supplies, etc.

But beyond the costs, it's a time commitment as well. Walking, training, bathroom breaks, feeding, and simply nurturing a dog take a whole lot of time and energy.

Women who love dogs are not afraid of being committed, and that's integral to the health of any relationship.

Certified Gottman Therapist Mary Beth George explained, "There are so many times throughout the day where you are likely not with your partner that you can still choose them. You choose to take them into consideration when you make decisions. You consider their preferences, you think about how something you do might impact them. When you do this, you strengthen your commitment to the relationship. When you follow through with what you say you’re going to do, you strengthen the trust. These are the pillars of a healthy relationship from which you can build a long-lasting, healthy relationship."

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3. They are fun

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Women who love dogs embrace the joy in life and prioritize it. Seriously, have you ever met a dog owner who doesn't make up silly songs to sing to their favorite fur baby?

Dog owners tend to be more extroverted and adventurous. Much like their pooches, women who love dogs find fun in the simple things, and for a loving partner, that means a car ride to the store is as great an opportunity for fun as a trip to an amusement park, simply because they are spending time with someone they care about.

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4. They are great at sharing

Whether it's the food on their plates or the blanket on their beds, dog-loving women have no problem sharing when it comes to the creatures they love, including their partners.

A willingness to share isn't just about sharing things, however. It's about sharing your true self with the object of your affection. Not only has the prevalence of sharing been shown to increase relationship satisfaction in couples, but it also opens the door to true intimacy, where, as relationship coach Galit Romanelli put it, allows "both parties [to] feel seen and valued."

5. They are loyal

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While it's true that women who adore dogs sometimes put them first (okay, who are we kidding? We always put them first), it just shows their loyalty. But true loyalty isn't measured when things are going well. It's measured by the choices made when a couch is destroyed, when a pup is left home alone for an hour.

The same goes for relationships. Psychologist Dr. La Keita D. Carter explained, "Loyalty is not simply staying no matter what. That’s what we think it is. Loyalty is consistency, not perfection. It’s choosing your partner every day, despite their faults. It’s alignment between words and actions."

6. They are thoughtful

Time to confess, ladies. When you go to the grocery store for weekly shopping, does a rotisserie chicken often make its way into your cart simply because your favorite furry friend loves it?

Loving a dog is not really different from loving a person. When apart, that fur baby or partner isn't far from our minds.

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7. They are happy

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It's true! A survey by Rover found that people who own or spend a lot of time with dogs are outside more, exercise more often, feel more loved, and are overall happier than those without a dog.

That happiness has been scientifically proven to be contagious. Honestly, what could be better than having a life partner who makes you feel happier every day you're together simply because they are happy? Sounds pretty wonderful.

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Women who love dogs are pretty spectacular people. Sure, I might be a bit biased, but science seems to back up the claims. You might have to fight for a spot on the couch next to your sweetie, but you'll have a life filled with fun and love. That certainly sounds like it outweighs a little slobber.

Estee Kahn is a writer, amateur photographer, and former YourTango contributor who writes all about dating, relationships, friendships, lifestyle, and family.