The One Behavior That Seems Rude But Actually Means Someone’s Highly Intelligent

Do you know someone who is always criticizing what you do, how you look, or just judging others in general? Everyone has that one friend. They can be frustrating and rude at times, yet the surprising part is that a judgmental attitude might actually be a sign of intelligence. The circumstances have to be just right, though.

This is not to say that being judgmental makes someone a good person, nor does it guarantee that they are smart. If you are rude to others, you are simply being rude. There is no hidden intelligence badge for it. The point we'll analyze here is whether hating on others can actually be a sign of greater cognitive ability.

Advertisement

Hating on people may actually be a sign someone's highly intelligent.

Before you go start hating everyone you know, a 2020 study titled "Accuracy in Judging Others' Personalities" does not support this idea. The researchers explored whether interpersonal accuracy (IPA), which is the ability to accurately judge other people's personalities, was linked to various emotional and cognitive abilities. One of those abilities, as you might've guessed, was intelligence. But after analyzing the participants, the researchers found no correlation between general intelligence or trait emotional intelligence and the ability to judge others. The only connection they discovered was between judgment and the ability to recognize emotions.

Advertisement

Jose Calsina / Shutterstock

But there’s another perspective. Online commentators have noted that judgmental people often scrutinize others closely, looking for flaws, mistakes, or imperfections. In this way, they resemble detectives, constantly searching for even the smallest reason to criticize or make a comment. This meticulous attention to detail is why many people associate being judgmental with intelligence.

Advertisement

One study found that hateful behavior can reflect intelligence, but it's all about who you dislike.

A 2016 study examined the link between cognitive ability and prejudice and found that both people with lower and higher cognitive abilities can be prejudiced. The only difference is the groups toward which they direct their hostility.

Here's where the findings get a little tricky. If you're hateful toward a group that is different from you and they have no ability to change their perspective, then you likely fall on the lower I.Q. scale. These would be people who are hateful to others because of sexual orientation, ethnicity, race, or even religion.

If, however, you're hateful toward people who think or behave differently but have the ability to change, then your cognitive ability is much higher. Basically, researchers found that the smarter people they observed disliked those who were more likely to be hateful toward those who couldn't change their opinions or situations. Basically, if you hate others for their intolerance or political views, you likely fall on the more intelligent side of the I.Q. scale.

Advertisement

You don't need to be judgmental.

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

As a general rule, being judgmental of others isn't a great way to live. Does it happen? Absolutely. It's part of human nature, but as healthy writer Sanjana Gupta explained in an article for VeryWellMind, "Letting go of judgment ... can have real rewards for your well-being. When you stop looking at other people with such a critical eye, you open up more space for empathy and strong connections."

The first step is to watch your thoughts. How often do you criticize others in your head without even noticing? By becoming aware of these thoughts, you can catch yourself and stop. Next, question your assumptions. Sometimes negative opinions about someone come from stereotypes or personal biases rather than the actual truth.

Advertisement

It’s also important to recognize your biases. Everyone has them, and they can subtly influence your judgments. Reflecting on these biases helps prevent them from controlling your behavior. Practicing empathy is another key step. When you learn to understand and have compassion for how people look, think, dress, or speak, you naturally reduce negative judgments.

Expanding your horizons can also help. Meeting new people and hearing their stories shows you that everyone has challenges and experiences you may not know about, which makes it harder to judge them unfairly. Finally, practicing positivity is essential. Taking time to be grateful and appreciative encourages you to value others rather than criticize them.

In a world where judgment is already abundant, the truly intelligent may be the ones showing kindness and helping others. That doesn't mean they don't judge, however. It just means that after passing judgment, they take a moment to reflect on why they feel the way they do. That's what separates the smartest people from the rest of the crowd.

Advertisement

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.