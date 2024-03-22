Though the world is filled with noise and chaos, there exists a quiet beauty reserved for those who feel their feelings deeply.

It's a beauty I've come to cherish, one that colors my every experience with a profound intensity. For me, life isn't just about going through the motions; it's about immersing myself fully in the ebb and flow of emotions, embracing each moment with an open heart and a keen sense of awareness.

Growing up, I always felt a little different, as if I experienced the world through a kaleidoscope of emotions that others couldn't quite grasp. While some may see sensitivity as a weakness, I've come to view it as my greatest strength — a gift that allows me to navigate life with a depth and richness that fills my soul with joy.

If you resonate with the idea of feeling things deeply, then you know that life is about more than just the pursuit of productivity and success.

Author, model, actor, poet and author Arielle Estoria expressed what it's like to be a woman who feels things deeply on the podcast Open Relationships: Transforming Together.

"I really don't mind sitting in things that need to be sat in," she told host Andrea Miller. "An encapsulation of me is in high school not really experiencing a heartbreak or anything but just being obsessed with 'Dreaming of A Broken Heart' by John Mayer and fully laying on my bedroom floor lights off — just there feeling."

If you feel like you may be like us, here are a few signs that can confirm it.

10 Beautiful Signs You're A Woman Who Feels Things Super Deeply

1. You Embrace Vulnerability.

Rather than shying away from vulnerability, you welcome it with open arms. You understand that true strength lies in the ability to expose your emotions, allowing yourself to be seen, heard, and felt authentically.

2. You Find Beauty in the Mundane.

Whether it's the gentle hum of rain against your window or the warmth of a cozy embrace, you have a keen eye for finding beauty in the simplest of moments.

You understand that life's most profound joys often stem from the ordinary.

3. You're Empathetic.

Your capacity for empathy knows no bounds. You have an innate ability to step into someone else's shoes, feeling their joys and sorrows as if they were your own.

Your empathy serves as a guiding light, fostering deeper connections and understanding in your relationships.

4. You're Introspective.

You're not afraid to dive deep into the depths of your soul, exploring the intricacies of your thoughts and emotions.

Self-reflection is not just a passing fancy for you; it's a fundamental aspect of your journey towards self-discovery and growth.

5. You're a Dreamer.

Your imagination knows no limits. You find solace in the realm of dreams and fantasies, where your emotions can roam free and unrestricted.

You understand the power of dreaming, allowing yourself to be swept away by the currents of possibility.

6. You're Resilient.

Despite the storms that may rage within and around you, you possess an inner resilience that refuses to be shattered.

You understand that adversity is a natural part of life's tapestry, and you face it head-on with courage and grace.

7. You're Inquisitive.

Curiosity fuels your soul. You're constantly seeking to unravel the mysteries of life, delving into the depths of existence with an insatiable thirst for knowledge and understanding.

8. You're Mindful.

You approach life with a sense of mindfulness, savoring each moment with intention and presence. Whether it's the taste of your morning coffee or the touch of a loved one's hand, you're fully immersed in the richness of the present moment.

9. You're Compassionate.

Your heart is overflowing with compassion for all beings. You strive to make a positive impact in the world, extending kindness and empathy to those in need.

Your compassion serves as a beacon of hope in a world often marred by darkness.

10. You're Grateful.

Despite life's inevitable ups and downs, you maintain an attitude of gratitude. You understand that even in the midst of pain and sorrow, there is beauty to be found.

Each day is a gift, and you cherish it with all your heart.

In essence, being a woman who feels things super deeply is a profound gift — one that allows you to experience life in all its vibrant hues.

Embrace your sensitivity, for it is the wellspring from which your most beautiful moments will flow.

Estoria says, "The unfolding, it's not a destination it's a journey until we are not here anymore. The goal is that we constantly get more free, more alive, more whole along the way and we learn from those things and know that they’re seasonal — they are not forever."

"Learn not to fight it. Instead ask, 'What am I supposed to learn here? Who am I supposed to become after this?’," She advises.

As you journey through life, remember to trust in the unfolding, to surrender to the ebb and flow of emotions, and to find beauty in every moment, no matter how fleeting.

