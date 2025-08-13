Bartender Apologizes After Complaining That Bride & Groom Didn't Allow Her To Have A Tip Jar At Their Wedding

A bartender recently faced criticism after claiming that she wasn't allowed to earn tips during a wedding that she was working. In a video, Hannah Borsenik claimed that when she's working any kind of event, whether it's a wedding or party, she's usually allowed to have a tip jar out. But while working a recent wedding, the bride and groom weren't having it.

For the most part, anyone in the service industry relies on tips as part of their compensation. But does the same go for events like weddings and banquets? Guests certainly don't tip the servers who bring them their food, but do bartenders fall under a different category?

A bartender apologized after complaining that she couldn't have a tip jar out during a recent wedding she worked.

In Borsenik's first video, she posted a photo of herself working the bar during a wedding. In overlay text on the video, she explained that she wasn't allowed to have a tip jar on the bar while she was working the event.

Although Borsenik's original video wasn't made with ill intent, she still received some backlash in the comments section. Viewers pointed out that there was no reason for her to even need a tip jar when she was probably getting paid through a contract with the bride and groom, while others pointed out that for banquet events, the guests are typically not required to tip any of the service workers.

Following the harsh response, the bartender posted a follow-up video explaining her stance on the tip jar.

Due to the response, Borsenik posted a follow-up video, where she went into more detail about how the tip jar works while she's bartending. She explained that she works as a bartender at a venue that hosts weddings, anniversary parties, and other banquet functions.

"I bartend those events and I bus tables as well," she revealed. "I get an hourly wage, like an hourly rate, from the venue. The bride and groom are not hiring me to be a private bartender for their wedding, so that's why I usually have a tip jar."

Unfortunately, Borsenik's explanation only confirmed what most commenters were already assuming. She works for a venue that is not sharing the service charge they include in the contract for the event with the service personnel. Neither the event hosts nor the guests should be tasked with tipping during the party unless it is a cash bar.

One commenter noted, "This is a convo to have w/ your employer. Industry standard is any venue or buyout has grat included or an hourly rate above minimum wage. Cash bar is different but an open bar tip jar screams somebody isn’t being paid fairly."

The bartender explained that her bosses usually have her put the tip jar behind her when she's working.

Borsenik went on to say that her bosses usually ask that she place her tip jar a little out of sight because they don't like it if it's directly at the front of the bar. Her bosses said that it looks as if she's "begging for tips," which Borsenik acknowledged is something she understands. So to comply with their orders, the tip jar is usually placed in a way where guests can still see it and place money in it if they want.

She added, "The reason that I usually have a tip jar is because I get an hourly rate from my bosses because they rent out the venue. They don't include gratuity in their payment to the venue, so I make the majority of my money through tips."

Addressing comments that she should've signed a contract, Borsenik pointed out that she can't negotiate her wages or anything like that. She just gets paid a set wage for every event and relies on the tips that she makes throughout the evening to supplement her income, much like other service industry workers.

She went on to say, "I just work for the venue, and the bride and groom just said I couldn't have a tip jar, which was totally fine. I just thought it was funny because that's how I usually make my tips. It was kind of a shocker right when I got there because I've never had that happen before."

Considering that Borsenik makes the majority of her money through tips, it's understandable why she would feel taken aback by the request. While she didn't mean to shame the couple or make it seem like they had done something wrong, it does bring attention to the debate surrounding tipping culture.

Still, something about her employment contract just doesn't sit right. Events are much different than going out to eat at a restaurant or getting drinks at a bar with friends. Guests are just that, guests. They are not obligated to pay for their meals or their drinks, and that includes tips. If a bride and groom are spending a large amount of money to host an event, it makes sense that they don't want a tip jar out as well.

Borsenick should absolutely be annoyed in this scenario, but not about the tip jar. Commenters were right, she should be discussing her pay with her employer, and if she doesn't get anywhere with that, she should absolutely look for a new gig.

