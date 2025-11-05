Barista At Upscale Coffee Shop ‘Embarrassed’ To Tell Customers Their Total — ‘Decaf Is An Extra Dollar’

A barista at an upscale coffee shop took to Reddit to explain that he feels "embarrassed" about the price of the coffee he sells customers, even though it's beyond his control. What makes it even worse? He also understands that the cost is tied to his pay.

With the cost of living as high as it is, many people have been forced to give up some of the "luxuries" they might've been able to afford once upon a time. Eating out, ordering takeout, and even attending concerts and music festivals have become increasingly unaffordable, leaving many to limit their outings or forego them completely. Sadly, even the simple pleasures in life, like getting a good coffee from a cafe, might soon join the never-ending list of rich people-only activities that the average consumer simply can't afford anymore.

A barista at an upscale coffee shop said he's 'embarrassed' to tell customers the total cost of their drinks.

"For reference — I’ve charged someone $10 for a 12oz dirty chai. Our chai is store bought. $7 for the 12oz chai and then $2 for the added shot — pumpkin syrup brought it to $9.50, plus tax etc," he began in his Reddit post.

Lenin Suntaxi | Shutterstock

He explained that it's not just their Chai that is expensive, but an 8-oz latte is $6.50. With decaf, it's an additional $1, which he pointed out is painful because, as a caffeine-sensitive person, decaf shouldn't make the price of a drink any higher.

The fact remains that the cost is out of his control, however. A salesperson at a high-end fashion house doesn't apologize for the costs of their items and the same coud be said for this barista. As one commenter noted, "I empathize and also deal with this. Coffee is just expensive, as is everything [right now], and at the end of the day it's not you making the prices. I always agree with the customer when/if they say something is expensive, but I tell them ultimately it's not my business and I don't make the prices. If it were up to me everything would be free, ya know."

The barista's feelings are complex because he also understands that the cost is tied to his pay.

While he understands that the cost is more than it should be, he also acknowledged that the coffee shop he works at pays above minimum wage, including tips, meaning the menu items are expensive to ensure he's being compensated fairly. That makes his feelings even more complex.

While going out to a coffee shop and paying for food and a drink might be considered a luxury for some people, it's also one of the few small joys many people allow themselves anymore. The morning coffee they get before heading to work, or enjoying a slow morning with a latte and pastries, shouldn't be exclusive to the wealthy, but our current economy isn't exactly forgiving. When you can barely afford groceries and rent, going out for coffee becomes unnecessary.

People deserve the comfort of indulgence once in a while, and that's what makes this barista's feelings so compelling. He knows only the select few can afford to frequent the coffee shop, but at the same time, he knows that he needs to earn a living.

Most Americans are unhappy about the current cost of living.

A survey from financial services company Empower and Harris Poll found that 54% of respondents define financial happiness as being able to enjoy everyday "luxuries" without worry. But as the price for even a basic cup of coffee increases, that happiness becomes further out of reach.

"I don’t believe that cutting out your daily takeout coffee will fix all your financial problems or make you suddenly able to afford a house, but I do believe that many frequent small purchases may be adding up to a lot more than many people realize," explained Ashley Rittershaus, a certified financial planner. "As small treats become increasingly more expensive with inflation, now is a great time to do the math on how much they are really costing you."

It's truly about finding a balance between treating yourself and staying financially smart. Which is a lot easier said than done these days.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.