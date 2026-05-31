Bachelor Parties Are Usually Better Than Bachelorettes For One Reason That’s A Blessing & A Curse, Says A Gay Man Who’s Attended Both

In a TikTok video, a gay man named Chris Zou shared the inside scoop on bachelor and bachelorette parties since he's had the privilege of attending both. His hot take? Bachelor parties are usually better than bachelorette parties, but the reason can be both a blessing and a curse.

Bachelor parties get a bad rap. The stereotypes involve men going on some wild weekend adventure to celebrate the groom's last bit of singlehood and usually involve scantily clad women and way too much booze. Bachelorette trips tend to be somewhat more wholesome. Best friends get together to wish the bride-to-be well instead of mourning her single status, and they almost always consist of planned events that were months in the making.

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Bachelor parties are usually better than bachelorette parties because they are more spontaneous.

"As a gay man, I have the privilege, or some may say a curse, of getting invited to both bachelor and bachelorette parties, and I think at my age now, I'm not gonna get invited to that many more. And so I wanted to give you all a summary of the differences between bachelor parties and bachelorette parties," Zou shared in his video.

He explained that he tends to prefer bachelor parties over bachelorettes, mostly because women make planning and executing the activities more complicated than men do. Three months before the bachelorette party, women will send out a color-coded Google spreadsheet with a breakdown of what's being done each day and the outfits to be worn for each activity.

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As for a bachelor party, you'll usually just get an invite the day before from the best man with a message about a last-minute flight that everyone has to be on tomorrow morning. There's absolutely no plan and no activities, just vibes.

Zou appreciates how a spontaneous bachelor trip can turn out amazing and wholesome.

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"And this is the problem with men. Everything always somehow works out. The end of the trip, the groom is about to burst into tears. He's like, 'Yo guys, I just had the best time of my life.' Whereas at a bachelorette party, the maid of honor is in tears because she thinks that the whole trip is ruined because one minor thing went wrong."

For Zou, the spontaneity of a bachelor trip is much more fun than the planned activities of a bachelorette trip. Unfortunately, the cost of both bachelor and bachelorette parties can be a bit too much for both guests and the ones planning it.

More than 1 in 4 (26%) Americans describe bachelor and bachelorette parties as expensive, which rings true with $1,326 being the average cost Americans spent on attending a single bachelor/bachelorette party in the past five years. But like anything else, there are definitely ways to have a bachelor/bachorette trip while also making sure you aren't breaking the bank.

It seems the only thing that matters is having a good time with friends and making some lasting memories. And according to Zou, bachelor trips are usually the best time for doing both.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.