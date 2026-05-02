After Bride Explains Why She Hasn’t Spoken To Her Maid Of Honor Since Her Wedding, People Side With The MOH

Many of us fantasized about having the picture-perfect wedding day when we were younger, but none of us would have anticipated having problems with the bridal party on a seemingly fairytale day.

Bride Jevoni took to TikTok to candidly share about the events leading up to her separation from her maid of honor. While she stuck to her guns and backed her side, the internet reacted completely differently; now, she's being called a "bridezilla".

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A bride is being labeled a bad friend for sharing her maid-of-honor drama.

In a mini-series of videos explaining the events, newlywed Jevoni shared her experience with one of her two maids of honor. Throughout the video, she referred to her ride-or-die maid of honor as the "real" one and the other as her "fake" maid of honor; this was one of the grievances within the comment section, making people question if she had that mindset all along.

Jevoni went on to explain that due to convenience, with the "real" MOH being located in Texas while the other was in her home state of New Jersey, it made more sense to have two maids of honor. She shared that the Fake MOH was a part of a friend group that she was relatively close to, which would also be at the wedding. However, she ended up regretting her choice.

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The problem started at the bachelorette party when the 'fake' maid of honor was unable to help due to personal events.

During the planning of the bachelorette party, Jevoni explained to her bridal party that she'd prefer if the party were at an Airbnb, where the group could relax and drink by the pool. This choice was partially because of cost, but also because the bride wanted a more relaxed party.

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They ran into a problem when booking the house, because only eight people could stay at the residence. Since her friends, not included in the bridal party, wanted to be a part of her bachelorette weekend, she offered that they could meet up the next day to continue the festivities in New York City.

The friend group did not like this, though. The bride said that the Fake MOH, since she was the "leader" of the cohort, did not back her decision to exclude them from the pool party activities. Jevoni explained that there was no ill intention behind it, but it was a means of logistics.

During the bachelorette weekend, her "fake" maid of honor wasn't feeling well, which prevented her from cooking for the party. Instead, she catered from a local grocery chain. Although it is not revealed if the maid of honor paid for this service or not, we are left to believe that she was often given the responsibility to pay out-of-pocket. Our bride, Jevoni, did not appreciate the choice of catering for its low quality.

Many people agreed with the notion that the grocery store's catering was not favorable. However, it is then revealed that the maid of honor had to leave during the pool party celebration in order to attend a funeral for someone close who had recently passed. Jevoni shared that she was understanding about this, but the TikTok community said otherwise.

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The comments were flooded with opinions that Jevoni was undermining her former friend's grief and wasn't being understanding enough. "Wow. Someone close to her passed during all of this? I can't imagine the stress she was under," commented one user.

We do not know the extent of the situation apart from the information given, but anybody battling with grief will be distracted. This was a primary concern for the viewers who tuned into Jevoni's videos.

The bride was criticized for using her friend as a makeshift wedding planner.

After the bachelorette weekend, things continued to escalate. Jevoni shared that her former friend was acting "really weird" and that there was tension between the two maids of honor over dividing responsibility. This was another problem viewers noticed, sharing that they felt it was unfair that one maid of honor was responsible for so much planning while the other seemed to be under less pressure.

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One moment in particular raised concerns, with Jevoni sharing that her Fake MOH had offered to pay for a photoshoot permit for the wedding in order to be more incorporated in the planning, which cost $500. When she did not follow through with the payment, making excuses that she didn't have the bride's Zelle, Jevoni got frustrated.

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Since the bride wanted to be budget-friendly, she opted to do the wedding planning herself with the help of her bridal party. However, people felt that it was an unfair expectation to put on your bridal party to help plan the wedding when it is not their day, especially when it comes to financial responsibility.

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DIY weddings can be a lot of work, but if they are planned correctly, they can turn out beautifully. This is no excuse to dump wedding prep on the people around you, though.

The maid of honor was late to the wedding

The bride had a health scare the night before her wedding, which resulted in an appendicitis diagnosis and emergency surgery. But since money had been spent already on the wedding, she was determined to stay on schedule.

"I was discharged [at] five a.m. from the hospital. I told my nurse, rain or shine, I have makeup at seven," said Jevoni, who ended up running on no sleep on the night before her wedding.

Due to her time in the hospital and medical limitations, the bridal party, alongside her family, stepped in to help set up. The bridesmaids also came early on the day of the wedding to make breakfast for everyone while people got their hair and makeup done.

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Jevoni claimed that the maid of honor did not show up until well after the scheduled time for her hair and makeup, skipping out on helping with breakfast entirely. When she did arrive, she had "bad energy" and was speaking poorly about the bride over the phone.

While Jevoni expressed during the wedding day that she would've liked to mend things with the maid of honor, her friends advised otherwise. This was cemented further when she tried to reach out to the maid of honor several times post-wedding and never received a call back.

The stress of weddings can put a strain on friendships.

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The internet has eagerly anticipated the maid of honor fact-checking the events, but she has done no such thing. One bridesmaid came forward to back her friend, stating that the bridal party had volunteered entirely for their duties; Jevoni was not a "bridezilla" at all, but rather doing very well considering the circumstances.

We really have no idea what happened between these two women, but experts are certain about one thing: the stress of weddings can test friendships, especially female friendships. Relationship expert and researcher Mariana Bockarova, Ph.D., explained, "Wedding parties may be particularly trying for female friendships, as research has found that women are more sensitive to social exclusion, perceiving cues of exclusion quicker than men, and even experiencing an increase in heart rate in response." She added that the only way to prevent or heal these rifts is through communication.

Despite us being taken along for the ride, one would hope that the two women got their closure in some way, privately. With people's business being aired online, users often feel they are owed personal information about others. However, it's best to keep the drama offline in the first place, addressing it one-on-one so that miscommunication doesn't occur and cause any more damage.

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Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.