People Who Watch Shows They Don't Really Love Because Everyone Else Is Usually Have 7 Awkward Traits

You know that show everyone you know is talking about right now? Well, you probably should if you want to be able to be part of the conversation, right? But what if you don't like it? How can you possibly have anything to say when it's all anyone is talking about and you have no clue because the moment you turned it on, you thought it was so boring you almost immediately fell asleep.

Watching TV should be fun. That's what it is. Entertainment. But some people lose sight of that when they get caught up in following the crowd. Something that’s supposed to be fun can easily start to feel like an obligation when you're only doing it because they want to fit in. People who fall into that pattern more often than most usually have several other awkward traits that make them feel like they practically don't have a choice.

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People who keep watching a show they don't like because everyone else loves it tend to have these awkward traits

1. They’ll do anything to avoid feeling left out

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Being left out causes very real pain, so it makes sense that many people will do anything they can to avoid it. Some shows are so popular that they dominate nearly every conversation. Being clueless can start to feel a lot like loneliness in that situation.

Devoting hours of your time to a show you don’t like isn’t the most reasonable thing to do, but it seems necessary for some people to feel connected to their social circle. They don’t see it as a waste of time when it makes them feel included.

2. They think people pay more attention to them than they actually do

Feeling like all eyes are on you isn’t necessarily paranoia. It’s actually a psychological phenomenon called the spotlight effect that makes people think everyone else notices every detail about them.

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The truth is that no one really cares if they mention a show they’ve been watching and one of their friends isn’t familiar with it. It’s so inconsequential that they probably won’t even give it a second thought. But because of the spotlight effect, the person who doesn’t like that show may become convinced that their friend thought it was a big deal, so they’ll keep on watching just to avoid that moment.

3. They’re embarrassed about having different interests

No one should ever feel like the things they enjoy make them the odd one out, especially when they’re with their supposed friends. That does happen sometimes, but not nearly as often as we think it does.

People don’t spend as much time thinking about each other as we assume, even about the most embarrassing moments. That means someone who prefers classic sitcoms over the latest reality show that everyone can’t shut up about doesn't have anything to be ashamed of.

But that’s easier said than done. They might still feel a need to tune in just because it’s what everyone else is doing.

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4. They don’t want to be the one who shares an unpopular opinion

People naturally want to be on the same page as everyone else when they’re in a group. That’s why it feels so much easier to agree with everyone else without really thinking things through.

Being the one who speaks up and disagrees feels super uncomfortable, so a lot of people aren’t willing to do it. They might think a show is boring, but they would never admit that when everyone else thinks it’s great. Then, before they even realize what’s happening, they’re halfway through season three because they think it will keep their friends happy. They’d rather waste their time than be the only one with a different opinion.

5. They feel like they have to be aware of the latest trends

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When a show gets really popular, it’s kind of like a whole culture develops around it. That’s when someone’s concerns will go beyond feeling left out with friends. They won’t even be able to look at social media without feeling confused.

Everyone thinks they need to keep up with what’s trending so they can feel socially connected. Not understanding references that pop up frequently can be enough to motivate them to watch a show, even if it doesn't seem interesting. They see it as the price they have to pay to stay socially relevant.

6. They think people won’t like them if they can’t relate to them

Watching the same show seems like one of the least important ways you could relate to someone. Still, it creates a link that can be particularly useful when you don’t know each other well.

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It’s easy for people who aren’t watching whatever’s popular to think no one will like them if they don’t have that connection. People do tend to get along well when they have something in common, but friendships are built on a lot more than just that. They won’t be hated for not watching.

7. They do things they feel obligated to do even if they don’t want to

Being a people-pleaser and feeling obligated to do certain things that other people want go hand in hand. These people think there are things they have to do because it’s what’s expected of them, even though they sometimes create those expectations themselves.

Instead of sitting in front of the TV at the end of the day and watching whatever makes them happy, they watch what they think they’re supposed to. It becomes another task on their to-do list.

It’s exhausting to keep up with those perfect standards, especially when they aren’t even real, but it’s also hard to escape the cycle.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.