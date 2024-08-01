Trial Attorney Shares 3 Things You Can Do To Make A Conversation With Someone Who Doesn't Like You More Tolerable

Unfortunately, it's sometimes necessary to engage in conversation with someone who may not consider you one of their favorite people. Dealing with someone like this can be utterly exhausting — but there are a few tricks for how to talk to someone who just doesn't like you, according to trial attorney Jefferson Fisher.

The attorney shared exactly how to talk to someone who doesn't like you

1. Act as if they do

"Treat them like they like you," Fisher said, explaining that it avoids them creating a self-fulfilling prophecy of who they think you are. If you act "standoffish, cold, or distant,", Fisher explained, you need to ask yourself what message you're trying to send. Are you showing them you're unbothered? Or, are you showing them that they have control over you and your emotions?

Advertisement

"Chances are if they don't like you they're not that important," said Fisher, who noted that you should never allow someone who doesn't like you to "take away the best parts of your personality."

Sometimes, during times like these, you just have to fake it until you make it. So put on a big smile and sound happy. Joke around with them and be your unapologetic beautiful self. Chances are, this will get under their skin way more than you being cold or distant ever could.

Advertisement

2. Stick to neutral facts

"Stay away from the emotional," Fisher advised, suggesting that "one way to do that is to act like you're on a mission."

Approach them with exactly what you're there to talk about and why. If you have a reason to interact and they understand that, they'll be less apprehensive and more agreeable to work with — making your life a lot easier.

"You get in, get out," Fisher said.

Sophia Richards | Unsplash

Advertisement

3. Place limits on the conversation

"Limit the topic and especially limit the time," said Fisher.

When we are forced to interact with someone who doesn't particularly like us, we might try to over-explain or over-compensate. After all, we don't want to deal with awkward silence or the feeling of not knowing what to do.

Maybe it's the people pleaser in you that is screaming at you to not be 'rude.' But, remember this: it's important to set limitations with this person for your own mental well-being and health.

"The longer you talk the more opportunity you have for it to go south," Fisher explained. And that's something we want to avoid at all costs, right?

Advertisement

In a separate video, Fisher made recommendations for how to respectfully end a conversation that's veered off course, starting with "closing the loop" by returning to where the conversation first started. He also suggested mentioning leaving the conversation out of respect for the other person's time.

"But no matter what you say, always end it with a compliment in the person's name," Fisher added. "When you say their name, it leaves a positive impression, and that's what you want."

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.